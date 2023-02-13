Eagles Fans Prematurely Celebrate Super Bowl By Flipping Car

Videos by OutKick
Philadelphia Eagles fans are willing to tear down a city if it means winning the Super Bowl. Based on early footage of Eagles faithful on Sunday, they’re already acting like they won the Big Game.
Footage surfaced ahead of Super Bowl 57 showing hyped-up Eagles fans getting rowdy and flipping a car over.
RELATED: PHILADELPHIA ERUPTS AFTER PHILLIES MAKE FIRST WORLD SERIES IN OVER A DECADE
WATCH:
The scene checked out for a fanbase that is used to climbing greased poles throughout Philadelphia when hometown teams win in the postseason.
There’s no denying that Philadelphia is the craziest sports city in the nation.
This wasn’t the first time Eagles fans created a scene on Sunday. As Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott accepted the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Eagles fans present at State Farm Stadium booed the heck out of the NFC East rival.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok