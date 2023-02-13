Eagles Fans Prematurely Celebrate Super Bowl By Flipping Car

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Eagles fans are willing to tear down a city if it means winning the Super Bowl. Based on early footage of Eagles faithful on Sunday, they’re already acting like they won the Big Game.

Footage surfaced ahead of Super Bowl 57 showing hyped-up Eagles fans getting rowdy and flipping a car over.

WATCH:

#Eagles fans are already going crazy in Philly, flipping cars.



We're 30-minutes away from kickoff..pic.twitter.com/oNAPHbvJ9V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile back in philadelphia, a friend caught this happening before the game even started. 📱: Philly Racing Media @6abc pic.twitter.com/7xaHcbVAas — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) February 12, 2023

The scene checked out for a fanbase that is used to climbing greased poles throughout Philadelphia when hometown teams win in the postseason.

There’s no denying that Philadelphia is the craziest sports city in the nation.

philadelphia if the eagles win or lose pic.twitter.com/e9uTklh15a — l¡ko 𖦹 (@pradaliko) February 12, 2023

Philadelphia police are greasing poles in downtown in preparation for scenes after the Super Bowlpic.twitter.com/3U2DaUfuNY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 12, 2023

Ritz Carlton hotel has removed its canopy at entrance facing Philadelphia City Hall before it may get damaged, after it held up as people climbed atop&bounce up&down on it after NFC Championship game. It replaced one destroyed after Phillies 2008 World Series win. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/DRyA4IMDVY — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 12, 2023

Philadelphia is the greatest city in the world. pic.twitter.com/H3HGGPRYky — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) February 12, 2023

Happy Super Bowl Sunday from Broad Street, Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/U1RyW8cmqi — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 12, 2023

Me to my friend in Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/GWNkiqbJoV — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) February 13, 2023

GOOD MORNING EAGLES FANS

pic.twitter.com/soTc5w5kNA — Mel (@melissabellew_) February 12, 2023

Eagles fans coming into Arizona one entire plane at a time pic.twitter.com/cTQaga3R5N — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 12, 2023

Roger Goodell, entering the stadium to boos from (mostly) Eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/5YleMofIKc — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 12, 2023

(Bob Saget Voice) “Kids, it was February of 2023 and in Philadelphia the vibes were immaculate.”



Go Birds 🦅 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3vwFKKZ6Ul — Jack | GoBirds 🦅 #FLYEAGLESFLY SB LVII (@JackInacker) February 12, 2023

Lots of plywood spotted around Center City, on businesses & on top of bus stop stands near Philadelphia City Hall ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/ljTdHozSBI — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 12, 2023

This wasn’t the first time Eagles fans created a scene on Sunday. As Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott accepted the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Eagles fans present at State Farm Stadium booed the heck out of the NFC East rival.