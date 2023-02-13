Dak Prescott Gets Mercilessly Booed By Eagles Fans While Accepting Walter Payton Award

Videos by OutKick
The Philadelphia Eagles fans got one last hit on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Prescott was mercilessly booed while accepting the Walter Payton Man of the Year award ahead of Super Bowl 57.
As the reigning WPMOTY recipient Andrew Whitworth handed the award to Prescott, loud boos blared from the thousands of Eagles fans in attendance Sunday for the Kansas City versus Philadelphia matchup.
It was a testament to the Philly fanbase’s fervor against NFC East teams, no matter the occasion.
Super Bowl 57’s had a packed preview show, including a visit from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who appeared on the field to dap up players from both sides.
