Dak Prescott Gets Mercilessly Booed By Eagles Fans While Accepting Walter Payton Award

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles fans got one last hit on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Prescott was mercilessly booed while accepting the Walter Payton Man of the Year award ahead of Super Bowl 57.

As the reigning WPMOTY recipient Andrew Whitworth handed the award to Prescott, loud boos blared from the thousands of Eagles fans in attendance Sunday for the Kansas City versus Philadelphia matchup.

WATCH:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year award before the Super Bowl in Arizona. Eagles fans booing him.



Dak laughs: “Philly fans.” pic.twitter.com/3R8Ofjon5X — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 12, 2023

Eagles fans boo Dak Prescott as he’s acknowledged for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.#SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/OqaEJRYd8b — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 12, 2023

It was a testament to the Philly fanbase’s fervor against NFC East teams, no matter the occasion.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is seen on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 11: Dak Prescott attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for On Location)

Super Bowl 57’s had a packed preview show, including a visit from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who appeared on the field to dap up players from both sides.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott brought out on to the field as Walter Payton Man of the Year winner … to loud boos from a stadium pretty stocked with Eagle fans. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 12, 2023

Lmao they just introduced Dak Prescott as Walter Payton Man of the Year and all the Eagles fans booed the hell out of him — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 12, 2023

Eagle fans booing Dak Prescott as he receives the Walter Payton man of the year award is so incredibly on brand.



What a fan base. — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 12, 2023

Eagles fans booing the Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient is perfectly on brand. — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) February 12, 2023

Dak Prescott named Walter Payton Man of the Year just now and Eagles fans rained down boos on him. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 12, 2023