Eagles, Cowboys Fans Voted Most Annoying By NFL Players, Confirming What Everyone Already Knew

It’s no secret Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles fans hate each other. Turns out, all the other teams hate them, too.

The two NFC East rivals have the most annoying fanbases in the NFL, according to The Athletic‘s anonymous player poll. Eagles fans took the crown with a whopping 25.3% of the vote, while Cowboys fans came in close second with 24.7% of the vote.

(Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One anonymous player described Eagles fans as “just loud, rude and obnoxious.”

“They feel like they are the most knowledgeable football fans in the world,” another one said. “They just swear they’re the biggest football gurus on earth.”

A player who voted for the Cowboys fanbase as the most irritating said, “They usually believe that they should win the Super Bowl every year.”

Aside from the Eagles and Cowboys, the folding-table-crushing Buffalo Bills fans came in third place with 7.5 percent of the vote.

“Buffalo,” one player responded definitively. “They be mooning folks and it’s like, ‘Why y’all showing y’all ass?’ F-ck outta here with that.”

And sticking with the AFC East, the New York Jets fanbase is the fourth-most annoying with 6.8% of the votes — due in large part to the “J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets” chant.

“They were doing that during warmups,” one player said.

Not surprisingly, players also voted the Jets’ home field — MetLife Stadium — as the worst place to play in the league. Mostly because of that Achilles-tearing turf.

“Fans are horrible. Everything about that place is horrible,” one player said.

