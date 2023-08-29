Eagles Add Suspended CB Isaiah Rodgers, Former Colts Player Involved In NFL’s Betting Manhunt

Videos by OutKick

This is an interesting pick-up for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman are gambling on former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who officially signed with the team on Monday.

The Colts waived Isaiah Rodgers in late June after an NFL probe found him, Indy linebacker Rashod Berry and Demetrius Taylor guilty of violating the league’s betting policy.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the move just a day away from the official deadline for NFL roster cuts. The deadline is set for Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. (EDT) for all 32 NFL teams to cut their squads down to 53.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 04: Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball on a kickoff return against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As for the type of player that Roseman and the Eagles are waiting on, Rodgers is a 2020 fifth-rounder who spent time as a corner and special teams returner.

Rodgers has 90 combined tackles and three interceptions in three seasons.

With officially joining the Eagles, Rodgers lands on their reserved / suspended list. The NFL suspended Rodgers indefinitely. Rodgers expects to sit out a year before a possible return.

Rodgers was part of the NFL’s manhunt on gambling this offseason.

One year since former Falcons star Calvin Ridley received a season-long suspension, the NFL released a wave of suspensions targeting players associated with illegal sports gambling.

As OutKick’s Geoff Clark reported, “The NFL didn’t name the Colts running back Rodgers bet on, nor the game in which he bet. This wasn’t Rodgers’ only NFL gambling policy violation, just the grossest. Rodgers also placed ‘upward of 100 bets.'”

via FOX

The NFL also suspended four Detroit Lions players and a Washington safety this offseason. The suspension list included former Alabama star Jameson Williams, sidelined for six games in 2023.