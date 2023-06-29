The Worst NFL Gambling Violation Yet: Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Reportedly Placed Prop Bet On Teammate

Videos by OutKick

Indianapolis Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers overtook Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley Jr. for the “most egregious NFL gambling offense” to date. ESPN’s David Purdum reports Rodgers bet four figures on an Indianapolis running back’s yardage prop last season.

Not good 😥



Isaiah Rodgers' allegedly placed a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under of rushing yards on a Colts running back.



The bet won.



h/t @DavidPurdum pic.twitter.com/gyZxd4Pq8U — Covers (@Covers) June 29, 2023

The NFL didn’t name the Colts running back Rodgers bet on, nor the game in which he bet. This wasn’t Rodgers’ only NFL gambling policy violation, just the grossest. Rodgers also placed “upward of 100 bets,” according to Purdum.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are being suspended indefinitely through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games last season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

This raises several questions, but not about the NFL’s anti-gambling policy for the players. It’s a pretty straight-forward policy. Instead, I wonder why several NFL players cannot follow simple rules and why the media tries to defend them once violating the gambling policy.

Joe Theismann supports NFL policies that aim to stop players from betting on the league or during any team activities. (screenshot: FOX Business)

If you ask me, the NFL is being too lenient on Rodgers by not banning him for life. Betting on games you play in should be an auto red-card from the sport. It undermines the integrity of the results. And nothing is more damaging to a sports league’s image.

NOTHING.

There is a running joke on gambling Twitter about “the script”. This alludes to sports leagues rigging results in a way similar to the WWE. It’s clearly sarcasm because there’s no way any American sports leagues are rigging games.

Indianapolis Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers during the 2nd quarter vs. the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Michigan. (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

But, every NFL game that ends in a crazy fashion (and there’s one every week during the regular season) and people will come out of the woodwork saying: “Rigged”

The NFL set a bad precedent by not banning Ridley for life when he bet on games in 2021. Ridley was betting games while taking “personal time” for mental health from his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Not only was Ridley not interested in returning to his lucrative NFL gig, but also he was betting on games during a well-being sabbatical?! That would be like me calling in sick at OutKick to appear on MSNBC and talk trash about Clay Travis.

Ridiculous.

Rodgers runs the ball on a kickoff return vs. the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

All the talking heads need to stop with “What about the NFL doing business with sportsbooks?” and “Why is the NFL failing to educate its players about the gambling policy?”

You read the NFL’s rules about players gambling above, right? It’s straight-forward. Don’t bet on the NFL and don’t bet sports while at NFL facilities. What’s confusing about that?

Also, the NFL also does business with alcohol companies. Would that excuse getting drunk during a team meeting or drinking during games? Of course not.

The NFL should change Isaiah Rodgers’ “indefinite suspension” to a “permanent ban”. Maybe then players would actually take the gambling policy seriously.

