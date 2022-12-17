Nation’s Top 2024 QB Pulls A Stunner, De-Commits From Ohio State

Ohio State may have snuck into the playoffs, but the nation’s top QB recruit ain’t buying it! Dylan Raiola, largely considered the No. 1 QB in the 2024 class, has decommitted from Ohio State, according to multiple reports.

Raiola had been committed since last May, and, by all accounts, the five-star signal-caller had a good relationship with Ryan Day and the OSU staff.

However, days after he scrubbed all Ohio State mentions from his social media – a peak 2022 move – the talented QB has reportedly reopened his recruitment.

One source even told On3 that Raiola wanted to re-evaluate his options and other programs, such as Georgia, USC and Oregon, have joined the mix.

It’s also important to note that Raiola’s sister attends TCU, another CFB playoff team, while his father attended Nebraska.

Talk about a MOMENT for new coach Matt Rhule!

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola has Nebraska ties

Raiola’s uncle Donavan is also on Rhule’s staff at Nebraska as an offensive line coach, while father Dominic told ESPN Saturday that his son isn’t planning on making any new commitments in the near future.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect from Chandler High School is considered the top overall prospect and the No. 1 pocket-passing quarterback in the 2024 class.

He recently wrapped up his junior season in which he threw for 2,435 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.