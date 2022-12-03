Alabama 5* RB Commit Justice Haynes Has Arms The Size Of Trees And Was Built In A Lab

Five-star running back recruit Justice Haynes is the No. 1 player at his position in the Class of 2023 and the No. 27 recruit overall. The Georgia-native surprisingly committed to Alabama in July, but his home-state Bulldogs continue to make a strong push to flip him.

Regardless of where he ends up, Haynes is going to be a monster. He stands 5-foot-10, 193 pounds and his arms are absolutely terrifying, in a good way.

Justice Haynes' arms are frightening pic.twitter.com/JskeBw8ul2 — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) April 3, 2022

Haynes played for Buford High School, which finished the regular season as the top team in the Peach State, but was shockingly upset in the playoffs and missed out on the quarterfinals for the first time this century. The Wolves’ bid for their fourth-straight state championship ended in November.

As did Haynes’ incredible career.

Carries 784

Yards 7758

YAC 9.9

Rushing TD's 95

REC 19

Yard 399

REC YAC 21

REC TD's 5

Passing attempts 3

Passing yards 156

Passing TDs 1

KOR yards 485

KOR 2 TD's

Career TDs 103

48 games

4th leading all time rusher in Georgia history and 8th in rushing TD’s in Georgia history pic.twitter.com/AWyapjMhkj — Justice Haynes (@justicehaynes6) November 29, 2022

Now, as Haynes turns his focus toward the collegiate level, he is expected to sign with the Crimson Tide in December and enroll early at Alabama in January. The 18-year-old looks college ready and continues to put in the work in the weight room.

Justice Haynes was built in a lab.

His trainer recently posted a video of Haynes doing some leg and balance work, in which he looks like a full-grown man. While the size Nick Saban’s future ball-carrier’s quads are one thing, once again, his arms look absolutely massive.

Remember, Haynes is not even a freshman in college. That’s scary.

While he is currently committed to Alabama, and recently fired back at a report that he is flipping to Georgia, there are still a few weeks for things to change. It doesn’t seem likely, which means that the Crimson Tide are, once again, reloading at running back.

Four-star RB Justice Haynes rips off long run. https://t.co/m209iHfD6C pic.twitter.com/sQ5gdGtoCA — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) November 19, 2022

It doesn’t take @justicehaynes6 long. 2nd possession. 2nd touchdown. Has to be under serious consideration for top ‘23 RB. pic.twitter.com/WFzTg60sLD — Tim Watts (@TimWatts_BOL) September 3, 2022

Tackling Haynes is going to be something that the SEC West wishes it didn’t have to do. Especially if he continues to get bigger, stronger and faster.