Theo Von Is Hilariously Confused By Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light Collaboration

Theo Von, much like a lot of people, has no idea what Bud Light was thinking by teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

The popular beer brand has been taking fire from all over the place after collaborating with the transgender activist – who is a biological male whose entire brand seems to be making a joke out of real women.

The decision was perplexing to say the least, and Anheuser-Busch doesn’t seem interested in discussing it further. Multiple attempts from OutKick to get an explanation behind the decision went unanswered.

Theo Von openly confused by Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney partnership. (Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

Von, who is one of the best comedians in the game, was also confused by what the beer company could have been thinking.

“I just don’t understand that as a marketing tool. Unless, maybe they know something we don’t. You start to think if there are bigger powers out there influencing…they want more confrontative type stuff. I just don’t understand the connection … I just don’t know if I’m Bud Light…a beer, if I want to get something that’s making me discuss a topic that is argumentative,” Von speculated while clearly confused by the situation.

“You’re going for a very small market,” Von further added. You can watch his full reaction below. It’s exactly what you’d expect out of anyone watching the situation.

Theo Von speaks for a lot of people on the Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney drama.

Most interestingly, the person off-screen and Von both appeared to wonder if Bud Light was trying to crush its old image.

That’s the exact same thing Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid floated when talking about moving away from the frat guys image.

Holy shit, Bud Light’s head of marketing — who probably doesn’t even drink beer — says she had to rescue Bud Light’s brand from its frat guy party image by paying chicks with dicks to be more inclusive. pic.twitter.com/jsIzrVE2iw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 9, 2023

To Von’s point, what is the thinking behind this marketing decision? How does teaming up with a highly-partisan activist, who honestly seems to be trolling at times, something the average Bud Light drinker wants? The answer is it’s not.

People want to drink beer without politics being involved. It’s insane that sentence even needs to be stated, but welcome to 2023.

Woke politics has invaded just about every facet of the culture. Remember, Bud Light wasn’t alone in its decision to team up with Dylan Mulvaney. Nike did the exact same thing.

The apparel company collaborated with Mulvaney, a biological male, to sell sports bras.

Nike also teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Credit: Instagram)

Why are these major companies deciding to team up with Dylan Mulvaney? That’s still not clear, but Theo Von’s open confusion is definitely the way a lot of people feel.