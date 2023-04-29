Anheuser-Busch Hires Ex-GOP Aides To Do Damage Control After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch continues to do damage control after the fallout from Bud Light collaborating with Dylan Mulvaney.

The powerful beer brand has been taking nonstop fire for nearly a month after Bud Light decided to team up with Mulvaney for March Madness.

The promo video released was nothing short of incredibly offensive to women and portrayed women as too stupid to understand sports. Bud Light sales have been getting crushed ever since, and Anheuser-Busch has been scrambling to fix the situation.

That now includes hiring former GOP aides.

Disclosures show Anheuser-Busch has hired Origin Advocacy, LLC, to help put out the massive fire, according to Fox Business. Origin founder Sean McClean and partner Emily Lynch are running the show, and both are GOP veterans.

McClean used to work for Senator Ted Cruz and Donald Trump’s administration. Lynch has worked for several Republicans on Capitol Hill, according to the same report.

To put it simply, Anheuser-Busch has run out of options and has now turned to GOP vets in an attempt to bring back lost customers.

Will this strategy work?

At this point, it’s hard to know if Bud Light will ever be able to recover. Anheuser-Busch is a massive corporation with plenty of brands. Overall, the company will continue to make money.

However, Bud Light as a brand is in huge trouble. The latest data indicated sales were down 17% by dollars and two executives took leave after the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

Anheuser-Busch’s initial response was for CEO Brendan Whitworth to release a statement that didn’t accomplish much and then try to appeal to people with a classic-style Budweiser ad.

Nobody fell for it. In fact, the Budweiser ad was mocked all over the internet for being nothing more than obvious pandering.

Now, A-B is turning to former GOP aides to help do damage control. The good news is there’s a fix that is shockingly simple. Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch could apologize for teaming up with a person who mocks womanhood, vow not to do it again and that would likely be that.

If I’m in Lynch and McClean’s shoes, that’d be my first and last advice. Of course, it seems unlikely that will happen.

Best of luck to anyone Anheuser-Busch brings in for damage control. They certainly have their work cutout for them as people don’t seem interested in giving Bud Light another shot.