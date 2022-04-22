Dwayne Haskins’ Parents Not Attending His Funeral

The parents of recently deceased Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins have released a statement stating they will not be in attendance at Haskins’ funeral, which will be held early Friday afternoon.

Haskins’ parents made their decision because they do not yet have a relationship with Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya.

Per the USA Today, “We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time,” said Dwayne Sr. and Tamara Haskins.

Haskins was scheduled to be laid to rest Friday morning with a visitation followed by a full funeral service in Pittsburgh, PA.

The parents of Dwayne Haskins, Jr. will not attend his funeral service in Pittsburgh today. “We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time,” says the parents of Dwayne Haskins, Jr. pic.twitter.com/QwKVGdVZTq — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 22, 2022

Haskins was tragically killed just over two weeks ago when he was struck by a dump truck as he attempted to cross a busy Florida highway. He was just 24 years old.

Earlier this week, a 911 call from the scene of the crime as well as an additional call from Haskins’ concerned wife were released, painting a sad picture of the last few moments of Haskins’ short life.

During the heartbreaking call, Kalabrya Haskins sought help from 911 operators, explaining:

“(Dwayne) had to go walk and get gas and said he was going to return to the car on the highway. He said he was going to call me back.”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Dwayne Sr., Tamara and Kalabrya Haskins, as well as all the other family and friends Dwayne leaves behind.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF