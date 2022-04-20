Audio Of 911 Calls Following Dwayne Haskins Accident is Heartbreaking

The Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday released the accident report of the Dwayne Haskins death when he was hit by a dump truck on Florida’s Interstate-595 April 9, as well as audio of the 911 calls that ensued the tragic events early that morning.

This is the FHP report:

And, as one might expect, the audio of the calls is heartbreaking — including a call from Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Haskins, who was not present at the scene but instead called in because she was concerned.

Kalabrya Haskins said her husband had called her before stepping out onto the roadway.

“He had to go walk and get gas and said he was going to return to the car on the highway,” Kalabrya Haskins said. “He said he was going to call me back.”

Haskins says she eventually “kept calling and calling” but got no response.

Then she pleads to authorities to send “a car to the area to see if his car is there.”

What Haskins’ wife obviously didn’t know yet was that her husband, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, had been hit by a dump truck as he crossed the roadway.

“Alright, so I don’t want you to panic but I’m going to be honest with you,” the operator tells her before explaining there is an injury accident in the area and there are units on scene.

The operator put Haskins on hold to find out more information and while that is happening Haskins begins to pray.

“Alright, ma’am we do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband,” the operator eventually says.

The FHP scrubbed private information from the recording it provided to OutKick so there are gaps in the recordings. The recordings of five different phone calls span 23:22.

Here is the recording released by FHP.

The first call to 911 about the incident is from an unidentified woman calling and exclaiming, “Oh my God! What the (bleep) is happening?”

That caller hangs up but the 911 operator calls her back twice and the distraught woman says she’s on exit 10A of I-595 heading west.

“I’m on the side of the road and he’s in the middle of the road,” the sobbing woman says.

She says her husband was apparently trying to aid Haskins as he lay on the road.

The caller says the dump truck that hit Haskins was still on scene and had pulled over just short of the rail on the side of the road.

By that time paramedics are already on the way and the woman says she is next to Haskins. She reports roadside assistance has already arrived and the Road Ranger is moving traffic away from Haskins’ body.

Another woman also calls, gets a different operator and reports Haskins’ body is by the side of the road after being hit.

“There’s blood everywhere,” she shouts.

“I was driving and he was toward the edge of the road,” she says. “Somebody must have hit him.”

A male driver on a separate call says he’s called the Highway Patrol and says they hung up on him.

The male reports the location of the incident and says the body is on the “left most lane” and “there are people” around trying to render aid.

This accident was reported at 6:36 a.m. Dwayne Haskins was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m.

He was 24 years old and was training in South Florida with other NFL players in preparation for what would have been his third NFL season in 2022.

