Driver’s Ed Teacher Crashes Car Into ‘Learn To Drive’ School

A Colorado driving instructor showed students what not to do after accidentally driving their car into the school.

The name of the school? “Learn To Drive.”

In the words of Alanis Morissette, “Isn’t it ironic, don’t ya think?”

Lakewood, Colorado police tweeted a photo of the instructor’s Hyundai car on Monday showing that it appears to be almost fully into the front of the store. I mean, this thing took out the grey brick front, multiple windows and more.

Pretty impressive, but for all the wrong reasons.

Thankfully there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harms way. The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation. pic.twitter.com/tJcWTWqfmO — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) August 8, 2023

Lakewood police stated that there was fortunately only one minor injury but that it could have certainly taken a turn for the worst – several people had to “dive out of harm’s way,” as the car came barreling thru over the sidewalk and into the school.

The driver was cited for a traffic violation.

The fact no one got hurt means that social media can have fun with this and so can we. This story is the definition of a “You can’t make it up.” This is like the “what would you say you actually do here?” scene from Office Space. This guy had one job… to teach others how to drive and meanwhile, here he is just plowing right through the Learn To Drive school! God I love when the memes just write themselves.

When you lie on the job application — Tam Dang (@wutamclan7) August 8, 2023

Not sure I trust their business — Forester93 (@Forester932) August 8, 2023

On the one hand this is the beginning of a great meme, on the other hand it’s a horrible advertisement for the business. — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) August 9, 2023

I’m sure some parents are thinking about pulling their kids out of this driving class. That’s understandable. But I would look at things in a different light… the driver showed what not to do while in the car and most likely will never have that happen again.