Hollywood Icon Dick Van Dyke Involved In Single-Car Accident

Videos by OutKick

Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke crashed his car, but managed to avoid being seriously injured in the accident.

Van Dyke, who is 97, crashed his 2018 Lexus LS 500 into a gate in Malibu last week, according to a Wednesday morning report from TMZ. Van Dyke told authorities he lost control of the vehicle due to it sliding in the wet conditions.

While the former “Dick Van Dyke Show” star avoided serious injuries, he didn’t completely skate off. He was bleeding from his mouth and nose and possibly had a concussion, according to the same TMZ report.

Dick Van Dyke involved in a single-car crash. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Dick Van Dyke is an icon.

First and foremost, it’s great to hear the iconic actor managed to get out of the situation with serious injuries. You never want to see anyone get hurt at all, especially serious injuries from a car crash.

That’s even more true when we’re talking about a man who is 97. It’s a very scary situation whenever someone that age gets hurt.

Fortunately, Van Dyke’s injuries were very minor.

Dick Van Dyke suffered minor injuries in a single-car crash. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

For all the young people out reading this, Dick Van Dyke was THAT DUDE back in the day. He was an absolute powerhouse in Hollywood.

He was the star of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” (the kid catcher still gives me nightmares), “Mary Poppins” and later in his career, he was also the star of “Diagnosis: Murder.”

The man was an unstoppable acting force. He was literally a TV star into his late 70s. That’s incredible. Van Dyke entered the entertainment world in the 1950s, and still appeared in stuff as recently as this year. That means his storied career has spanned eight decades. Absolutely incredible.

Dick Van Dyke is a Hollywood legend. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Let’s hope Van Dyke is already healed up from his injury and doing well. He’s the definition of a true icon and legend.