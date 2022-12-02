Drew Brees Isn’t Dead, Gags World About Lightning Strike To Drum Up Publicity For Betting Promotion

Drew Brees is alive and well … and BUZZING about PointsBet’s new lightning promotion!

Shortly after social media lit up when a video of Brees getting struck by lightning went viral, a follow-up video was tweeted out from the sportsbook – this time showing Part 2 of what is now very clearly a marketing ploy to drum up some … excitement … over the new promotion.

“What’s up guys, Drew Brees here,” says Brees, who appears to be in the back of an ambulance and has just ‘come to’ after his fake strike. “Just wanted to let you know that I am alive and well.”

Good to know, Drew!

Take a look at the full clip:

Time to let you in on a little fun we've had with @drewbrees guys. He's alive and well and "buzzing" for a weekend of free bets. Keep your eyes on our channels all weekend for bet drops for US vs. Netherlands, College Football and NFL. pic.twitter.com/vhnLm5S0Cw — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 2, 2022

Drew Brees lightning strike video goes viral

What a BOLD move this entire thing was, huh? Can’t say the marketing folks over at PointsBet don’t go all in on something anymore.

For about an hour Friday morning, some people legitimately thought Drew Brees might be seriously hurt or dead. And then, BAM, he’s just buzzing for this weekend’s PointsBet promotion. Quite the turnaround.

Drew Brees is alive and well after lightning strike video.

The whole thing started when Brees tweeted Tuesday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location later this week to shoot the new promotional video for @PointsBetUSA.”

Early Friday morning, Spanish filmmaker Rafael Hernández tweeted out what appeared to be a video of Brees being struck by lightning while filming.

Estrella de la @NFL @drewbrees fue impactado por un relámpago en el Catatumbo mientras grabábamos un comercial al sur del lago de Maracaibo. Pasó hace unas horas. Más información en breve… pic.twitter.com/b8PQdRpdtN — Rafael Hernández (@sincepto) December 2, 2022

Hernández later said the incident happened while Brees was shooting a commercial for PointsBet, an online sportsbook.

PointsBet released a statement through Twitter on Friday morning saying they were “in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours.”

About an hour after the video started to go viral, several reports came out stating that former NFL QB Drew Brees was still, in fact, alive and did NOT get struck by lightning while shooting a betting commercial in the Lightning Capital of the World.

Didn’t think I’d be writing that today, but that’s why this job is great.

Anyway, good to see Drew Brees alive and well … and buzzing. Hope he hits on some parlays this weekend. God knows I can’t.