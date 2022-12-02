Drew Brees Did NOT Get Struck By Lightning In Viral Video: REPORT

A now-viral video that purportedly showed former NFL QB Drew Brees appearing to get struck by lightning while shooting a commercial in Venezuela is not accurate, according to multiple reports.

Saints reporter Nick Underhill replied to one concerned tweet by saying Brees was “fine,” adding that his information was coming from sources.

Meanwhile, Saints ESPN reporter Katherine Terrell tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that she “just texted Drew Brees” and he said he in fact did NOT get struck by lightning.

I just texted Drew Brees. He said he's good and that he did not get struck by lightning. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 2, 2022

How Did The Rumor That Drew Brees Got Struck By Lightning Start?

Brees tweeted Tuesday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location later this week to shoot the new promotional video for @PointsBetUSA.”

Early Friday morning, Spanish filmmaker Rafael Hernández tweeted out what appeared to be a video of Brees being struck by lightning while filming.

Estrella de la @NFL @drewbrees fue impactado por un relámpago en el Catatumbo mientras grabábamos un comercial al sur del lago de Maracaibo. Pasó hace unas horas. Más información en breve… pic.twitter.com/b8PQdRpdtN — Rafael Hernández (@sincepto) December 2, 2022

Hernández later said the incident happened while Brees was shooting a commercial for PointsBet, an online sportsbook.

PointsBet released a statement through Twitter on Friday morning saying they were “in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours.”

We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment. — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 2, 2022

The jarring video started to pick up steam early Friday, and has since been viewed by over 245K people.

Social media reacts to Drew Brees lightning video

There were plenty of other reactions, too. Some speculated whether the video was real or a marketing ploy, while others simply wanted to know if Brees was OK.

Safe to say, there was plenty of skepticism throughout the morning.

Some Twitter users vowed to never use the sportsbook again if the video was a ploy, while others called for firings right off the bat.

While it looks more and more like the entire thing was a (really bad) marketing ploy, there has still been no word from Brees or his reps as of 10:30 a.m.

I truly hope Drew Brees is okay. If this is fake we should all boycott PointsBet forever https://t.co/9EeFz9Htg4 — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) December 2, 2022

Wow. Prayers up to Drew Brees and hoping he’s fine if that lightning strike video is legit. That’s terrifying. — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) December 2, 2022

There is a person out there who actually thought: "Let's make a fake video of Drew Brees getting struck by lightning so it will go viral and then maybe people will sign up to use our sportsbook." — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 2, 2022

the drew brees thing just threw me through the most emotionially violent 5 minutes ever, glad hes okay — himmy johns (@crash_memecoot) December 2, 2022

The Drew Brees situation is a fantastic example of how quickly so many people are immediately willing to believe everything they read, hear, and see. — Erik Haslam (@haslametrics) December 2, 2022