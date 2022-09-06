Soccer Player Jade Gentile Signs With WWE, Drew Brees Shredding & A Raccoon Enjoys The U.S. Open

Mariah Carey joins the ‘Do Hard Things’ movement at Cedar Point

Would I love to start America’s Greatest Daily Column, as named by the readers, with something about football or something about how I dominated the Par 5s yesterday along the shores of Lake Erie? Of course. But it would be a disservice to the readers who visit this column religiously because you never know which direction things are going to go.

This morning, I wake up, fire up Facebook to see what the latest outrage is, and out of left field is a post on how Mariah Carey took her kids to Cedar Point this weekend — terrible weather, by the way — to tackle America’s Roller Coast.

Hey, nice story to get the day rolling. An A-lister pulls a fun mom move and takes the kids to blow off some steam at an American treasure. Mariah’s happy. The kids are happy. Mariah and the kids doing normal American things ends up like the No. 8 entertainment Google Trend this morning.

Fun.

And then I read the fine print.

Mariah Carey tackled Cedar Point in heels. Ho-leee-shitt!

Now, this isn’t like people competing in ultra-marathons at Death Valley or soldiers chasing the terrorists through mountains, but on the list of ‘Do Hard Things’ for the A-list elitists, this needs to be recognized for its level of insanity.

Those who have visited the shores of Lake Erie know the concrete at America’s Roller Coast jungle just hits the doggies differently. I don’t care if Mariah had the A-list Fast Lane Plus pass and security to clear the way as her crew made it from A to Z as fast as possible, there’s zero escape from the concrete, the stairs, the concrete ramps.

And she stayed until dark, which this time of year comes at 8 p.m. on Labor Day Weekend.

This is heroic-level stuff and we salute you, Mariah. Just thinking of walking around there on my $30 Costco Adidas AirFoam® Dad BBQ shoes hurts my feet.

She gets a Morning Screencaps ESPY.

Do you care about the OutKick Fantasy Football League Draft?

• I like my chances this season.

That turf almost looks fake

• Paul T. writes:

Good evening Joe, halftime during the Clemson game and wanted to say thanks to all the TNML crew!…loved the Fed Ex truck a couple weeks back driving through flood and someone said “he mows on Thursday”…I am a veteran of our mowing league and never thought I’d have to ask for a commissioner’s ruling.

Two weeks ago in central Texas we finally got rain after almost 3 months…I keep my deck at highest setting and even through drought kept a respectable yard. Grateful for any rain and 2 weeks ago I was rained out Thursday and Friday and had to mow on Saturday…see pic what yard looked like after 9 days about 8” of soft turf.

Fast forward to this week I let my wife know I was out of sync our TNML and had to mow today (let her know yesterday to plan accordingly for dinner)…a little background Amy is one of the great ones and I have known for 42yrs (married almost 10yrs) and knows I mow on Thursday…showed her pic from league member who was enjoying cocktails on porch when on Friday night his neighbor was mowing.

Well, tonight when my wife asked if I was going to mow. She said what would the commissioner think (have mentioned you to her before) and I said there are unforeseen circumstances and you would understand…she gave me the “side eye”…almost calling my bluff…I will abide by your ruling…only evidence I have is that here is my yard after days…my left foot is almost invisible…take care!

Commissioner ruling: I’ll allow it.

Analysis: Here’s the deal, the playing surface needs to be mowed. Paul handled this perfectly, but just taking a look at this turf tells me that he’ll need a simple skim mow this Thursday night to freshen up the lines and make things look crisp heading into the weekend.

That Thursday skim mow should get Paul on schedule and lead to an even better life with Mrs. T.

Enjoy that turf, you lovebirds.

Something to analyze today while at work trying to get back into the swing of things

• Mike T. in Eagle, Idaho sent this in:

Pulling into Nantucket Harbor for the Labor Day Weekend

• John L. writes:

The saying here is that you have millionaires cutting the grass of billionaires…

But seriously, all the Democrats are over on Marsh’s Vineyard, and with the kids going back to school there are plenty of parking spaces at the Stop N Shop.

Back to the grind

• Scott Y. is back, but he didn’t have a great night watching Georgia Tech:

Perfect end to Labor Day weekend in Ridgeland SC. Day on the water and grilling some fish and waiting on Tech to whoop up on Clumpson. Have a great week!

And with that, let’s get rolling.

This is a PACKED version of Screencaps and there’s plenty of content to come today. Go give 110% at work. The next stop is Thanksgiving weekend. Buckle up.

