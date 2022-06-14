Draymond Green Expects a ‘Livid’ Steph Curry for Game 6 of NBA Finals

It’s not every day that the greatest shooter of all time throws up a goose egg from beyond the three-point arc.

Any opponent graced with a rare night when Steph Curry’s shot is absent needs to take advantage because it isn’t bound to happen again anytime in the near future.

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics were unable to take advantage of Curry’s poor shooting night, losing 104-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, putting the Golden State Warriors one game away from the organization’s fourth NBA championship in eight years.

Four-time All-Star Draymond Green knows a rare night from Curry when he sees one, and he also knows that Curry will come out ready to make everyone forget about his Game 5 shooting woes.

“Whether Stephen gets 43, 10, and 4, or he finishes with 16 on 7-22 shooting, a win is a win. Obviously, we have spoke about helping him,” Green said in his postgame press conference. “And I don’t think he’s been out there helpless like that’s the narrative. But everyone is doing their part. And tonight, a night when he didn’t have it going, we found offense elsewhere.

“So this whole notion that this guy doesn’t have help, when he’s got 43, he’s going to keep shooting. And we’re going to do all that we can to get him shooting. So it was huge. Now, that’s good for us. He was 0-for-9 from three. He’s going to be livid going into Game 6 and that’s exactly what we need.”

Curry not hitting a shot from beyond the three-point line hasn’t been seen in 132 straight playoff games, but don’t expect the off-night to impact Curry moving forward in the series.

“Keep shooting,” Curry said after the game, via ESPN. “Very simple. Like there’s never – I’m not afraid to go 0-for-whatever because I’m going to keep shooting and taking shots that you normally feel like you can make. And I’ve responded well when I’ve had games like that from the 3-point line.

“But I’ve never – I don’t think I’ve ever been happier after a 0-for-whatever type of night, just knowing the context of the game, the other ways you tried to impact the game and the fact that you had four guys step up in meaningful ways to help us win offensively.”

The NBA Finals head back to Boston on Thursday for Game 6, where Golden State will have a chance to end Boston’s season, and a chance for Curry to get back on track.

“We’re never stressed or worried about No. 30,” Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said. “He has done so much and elevated this franchise to a place where it was hard to even imagine that he has leeway, and he can have a bad night. I just know he’ll respond. He’s one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around. And he’s a perfectionist, like myself. I know he’ll be thinking about the shots he missed. And that’s a good thing, because Thursday, hopefully, most of the time, he regresses to the mean, and it’s scary when he does.”