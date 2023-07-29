Drake Is In Awe Of The Washington Capitals Shower Setup

Videos by OutKick

The Washington Capitals may not be one of the NHL’s most formidable franchises for the time being, but dammit, if they don’t have the tools to clean up nice after games. Their shower setup was so impressive, in fact, that it wowed rapper and legendary mush, Drake.

The Canadian-born musician is on a whistle-stop tour during which he’s playing arenas.

During a recent date in Washington, D.C., Drake performed at Capital One Arena home of the Caps and the Washington Wizards.

Drake must have been posted up in the Capitals locker room because he gave the team and their facilities a shoutout on his Instagram story.

Drake is a big fan of the Capitals showers 🚿 😂 @Drake pic.twitter.com/LTnwxiYme9 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 28, 2023

“Nah, Capitals got the nicest showers I have seen yet,” Drake wrote. “You other teams are slipping.”

The Capitals’ Showers Are Nice, But Are They Nice Enough To Blow Drake’s Mind Like This

I will concede those are some nice showers. They look clean too. You’d have no clue that Alex Ovechkin and company use these bad boys regularly. Like if you forgot your shower shoes at home, you’d at least think about going barefoot. I bet there’s some great pressure going on them.

But, they’re not that impressive, right? I mean, what does this say about other showers Drake has encountered on his trek across the continent? They must have been disasters. Were they riddled with standing water? Broken fixtures? A used washcloth haphazardly hung on the only useable shower faucet?

*Shudders*

All I’m saying is that this is a guy who has a basketball court with an observation area full of candy at his $100 million mansion. I would think it would take more than this to impress him.

At the very least I thought it would take gold fixtures and Playboy bunnies handing you imported soaps for him to say, “Wow, how about this?”

Apparently not. It is cool to see that as far as showers are concerned, Drake is one down-to-earth dude.

