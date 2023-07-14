Kentucky Basketball Is Practicing At Drake’s $100M Mansion In Toronto

Videos by OutKick

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball is north of the border right now and it looks like they took some time to ball at Drake’s house.

More specifically, Drake’s $100 million Toronto mansion.

The Wildcats are in Canada to take part in GLOBL JAM, an international U-23 basketball tournament with men’s and women’s brackets.

While they’re up there in the land of poutine they swung by the palatial estate of one Aubrey Drake Graham.

The ‘Cats took care of Canada 93-69 tonight.



Next stop? Drake’s house.



Kentucky will be visiting the Grammy Award winning rapper’s $100 million dollar home tomorrow in Toronto. Drake is on tour, but as Coach Cal said a week ago, he left him the keys. 🔑 pic.twitter.com/DY4bHzBv0j — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) July 14, 2023

No word on if that’s $100 million American or Canadian. Not that it makes that much of a difference. It’s still a very expensive house.

The rapper — who is known to be a big Wildcats fan — was away on tour but let the team practice in his private facility.

Yup, that sure as hell looks like where Drake lives. His logo at center court is a dead giveaway, but still, that place looks pretty Drake-ish.

My favorite part is the giant tubular candy dispensers thrown into that observation deck for no real reason. Although if you ever watch basketball practice at Drake’s house you don’t have to bring your own Skittles, which is nice.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats — I mean, “Team USA” — they’ll need to weather the Drake curse during what has already been an eventful trip to Canada.

They ran into some serious problems ahead of their game against Germany, when their shoe bag was stolen off their bus.

Fortunately, the backup shoe bag was safe and sound in a hotel room, but that meant they had to play the Germans while using backup kicks.

Tough break, but that’s precisely why people always say you shouldn’t keep your primary and backup shoe bags in the same place.

