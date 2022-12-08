UNC Star Drake Maye Announces Future Plans

Drake Maye is committed to being a Tar Heel.
The UNC quarterback announced Wednesday night that he’s not transferring and “could never leave this place.”
The announcement comes after Mack Brown claimed 15 programs were offering money to a starter to leave. Brown never named the player being tampered with, but it was widely assumed to be Maye.
Nobody on UNC’s roster could justify that kind of attention.
Drake Maye is a star.
There’s a very good chance Drake Maye could be the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The young man is a superstar, and he put up outrageous numbers this season.
The freshman passer finished the season with 42 total touchdowns and 4,768 yards of offense. He was one of the most entertaining players in the country.
If the name on his jersey said Georgia, Alabama or Ohio State, he’d be going to New York for the Heisman ceremony. Instead, he just had to settle for a bunch of ACC awards.
Now, he’s made it clear he’s returning to Chapel Hill. If you’re a fan of the Tar Heels, this announcement has to put a smile on your face.
Maye was a video game character on the field as a freshman, and his numbers should only get better with time. Massive news for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
Hey fan-boy you need to check your Madison message boards. Drake’s OC Phil Longo is coming to Madison as Luke’s OC … and bringing his O-Line coach with him. …… Surely Luke’s didn’t make those key hires without your permission ???
Right? I wonder if Longo is as good at OC as Leonard was as DC. He was “amazing”.