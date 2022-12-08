UNC Star Drake Maye Announces Future Plans

Drake Maye is committed to being a Tar Heel.

The UNC quarterback announced Wednesday night that he’s not transferring and “could never leave this place.”

Could never leave this place, I’m a Tar Heel🤝 pic.twitter.com/0eWWA9Rk3o — Drake Maye (@DrakeMaye2) December 8, 2022

The announcement comes after Mack Brown claimed 15 programs were offering money to a starter to leave. Brown never named the player being tampered with, but it was widely assumed to be Maye.

Nobody on UNC’s roster could justify that kind of attention.

Drake Maye returning to UNC. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Drake Maye is a star.

There’s a very good chance Drake Maye could be the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The young man is a superstar, and he put up outrageous numbers this season.

The freshman passer finished the season with 42 total touchdowns and 4,768 yards of offense. He was one of the most entertaining players in the country.

UNC QB Drake Maye is staying with the program. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the name on his jersey said Georgia, Alabama or Ohio State, he’d be going to New York for the Heisman ceremony. Instead, he just had to settle for a bunch of ACC awards.

Now, he’s made it clear he’s returning to Chapel Hill. If you’re a fan of the Tar Heels, this announcement has to put a smile on your face.

Drake Maye put up huge numbers as a freshman. He announced Wednesday night he’s staying with the program. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Maye was a video game character on the field as a freshman, and his numbers should only get better with time. Massive news for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.