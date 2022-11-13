It’s Indefensible For The Media To Ignore UNC QB Drake Maye

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye continues to absolutely torch defenses.
The Tar Heels won the ACC Coastal division after beating Wake Forest 36-34 Saturday, and Maye dominated as usual.
The superstar quarterback threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 71 yards and a TD.
Drake Maye 100% needs to be a top Heisman contender.
As I’ve been saying for weeks here at OutKick, Drake Maye shouldn’t just be in the Heisman conversation. He needs to be near the top of it.
Through nine games, he has 34 passing touchdowns and 3,412 passing yards for the 9-1 Tar Heels. Once you add in his accomplishments on the ground, Maye has 39 total touchdowns and 3,996 total yards.
Yet, in the latest Heisman odds going into the weekend, Maye was seventh on DraftKings. It was absurd then and it’ll be even more absurd if he’s not in the top three moving forward.
What does a guy have to do to earn a little respect? Maye has video game stats, a division championship, the team is 9-1 and there’s still a shot UNC could make the College Football Playoff.
Yet, if you listened to all the “experts” out there, you might not even know Drake Maye plays football. It’s borderline criminal how little attention he gets.
Maye has been cooking all year, and it’s time the national media gave the young man the respect and recognition he’s earned.
As usual “fan boy” you are needlessly exaggerating a situation. Maye IS on every “Heisman list” …moving higher each week. Either Drake Maye or Stetson Bennett is likely to be “the token white guy” at the NYC ceremony. If UNC should win out ( NCState’s defense will be a test) and do well if not win the ACCCG w/ Clemson …. a Top Three spot is likely.
CJ Stroud began the season as “favorite” and has done nothing to diminish that role.