It’s Indefensible For The Media To Ignore UNC QB Drake Maye

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye continues to absolutely torch defenses.

The Tar Heels won the ACC Coastal division after beating Wake Forest 36-34 Saturday, and Maye dominated as usual.

The superstar quarterback threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 71 yards and a TD.

Will Drake Maye be a Heisman finalist? (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Drake Maye 100% needs to be a top Heisman contender.

As I’ve been saying for weeks here at OutKick, Drake Maye shouldn’t just be in the Heisman conversation. He needs to be near the top of it.

Through nine games, he has 34 passing touchdowns and 3,412 passing yards for the 9-1 Tar Heels. Once you add in his accomplishments on the ground, Maye has 39 total touchdowns and 3,996 total yards.

Drake Maye has a total of 39 touchdowns through 10 games. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yet, in the latest Heisman odds going into the weekend, Maye was seventh on DraftKings. It was absurd then and it’ll be even more absurd if he’s not in the top three moving forward.

What does a guy have to do to earn a little respect? Maye has video game stats, a division championship, the team is 9-1 and there’s still a shot UNC could make the College Football Playoff.

Yet, if you listened to all the “experts” out there, you might not even know Drake Maye plays football. It’s borderline criminal how little attention he gets.

Drake Maye is putting up huge numbers. What are his stats on the year? Will he win the Heisman? (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Maye has been cooking all year, and it’s time the national media gave the young man the respect and recognition he’s earned.