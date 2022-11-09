There’s A New Heisman Favorite

C.J. Stroud is, once again, at the top of the Heisman odds.

The Ohio State quarterback is back in the top spot on DraftKings after beating Northwestern this past weekend. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker had been in the top spot going into the weekend, but dropped to second at +290 after losing to Georgia.

Michigan running back Blake Corum and USC QB Caleb Williams are the only other players under +1000.

C.J. Stroud is back at the top of the Heisman odds. (Credit: DraftKings)

Is C.J. Stroud in complete control of the Heisman race?

At this point, it certainly seems like the Heisman is Stroud’s to lose. Hendon Hooker is close in the odds, but he’s not close enough to make Stroud sweat as long as he takes care of business.

Ohio State has games against Indiana, Maryland and Michigan left. If Stroud and the Buckeyes take care of business, beat Michigan and win out, it’s hard to envision Stroud not winning the Heisman.

C.J. Stroud leads the latest Heisman odds. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On the season, he has 2,453 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. The man is putting up video game numbers for the undefeated Buckeyes. He 100% deserves to be at the top of the odds.

Does Drake Maye continue to be disrespected?

The player who should be offended about not having better odds is UNC QB Drake Maye. It’s a joke that he’s seventh at +1400. While he hasn’t played a terribly tough schedule, he’s still putting up ridiculous stats on ACC teams.

He has more than 3,000 passing yards, a total of 36 combined rushing and passing touchdowns and the Tar Heels are 8-1.

What does Maye have to do at this point to be taken seriously? The young man is a superstar, but can’t get the respect he deserves.

UNC QB Drake Maye is seventh in the Heisman odds. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

With just a few weeks left, the Heisman race certainly seems to be settling in. Stroud deserves the top spot, but Maye not being higher is simply silly.