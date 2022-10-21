Drake Jackson Calls Christian McCaffrey ‘Little White Boy’ In Reaction To 49ers Trade

San Francisco defensive end Drake Jackson is excited that the 49ers traded for “little white boy” Christian McCaffrey.

The 49er shipped off a handful of future NFL Draft picks for the now-former Carolina Panthers running back. Jackson shared his reaction on video and made sure to point out the color of his new teammate’s skin.

“Christin fu-kin’ McCaffrey, we got a little white boy,” Jackson said with excitement.

If the roles were reversed here, and a white player made a similar comment about any other person’s skin color, the media and NFL fans on social media would be outraged. Nobody else will be willing to point out that fact.

Jackson’s comments aren’t nearly as outwardly racist as Andre Iguodala’s were a few weeks back, but the response will be just as silent.

Iguodala went on record talking about new Warriors teammate Donte DiVincenzo, and how he is a good player, despite being white.

“He’s really good. I have this funny thing with white players” Iguodala said. “It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good. I’m like, ‘You’re one of the white guys that actually belong at a high level.’”

The 26-year-old McCaffrey joins a 3-3 49ers team that finds itself in an NFC West division filled with nothing but three-win teams.