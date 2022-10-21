Christian McCaffrey Traded To San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers Getting Multiple Picks

The Carolina Panthers are trading running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple second-day-of-the draft picks, an NFL source confirmed Thursday night to OutKick.

The 49ers are sending Carolina a second, third and fourth round pick in the 2023 draft. There is also a fifth-round pick going to the Panthers in 2024.

The Panthers, who last week fired coach Matt Rhule, have now traded McCaffrey and receiver Robbie Anderson this week.

The team has denied it is in fire sale mode but clearly that is exactly what is happening.

Once the trade leaked in the media, the Panthers made it official.

#Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

McCaffrey goes to the 49ers despite the Los Angeles Rams trying to add him in trade, a source said.

The 49ers obviously swept in and improved on the Los Angeles ballpark offer to Carolina. And by so doing they get a dual-threat player who has gained over 1,000 yards rushing twice and has gained 1,000 yards receiving once in his six-year career.

The NFL must approve the deal and McCaffrey will need to pass a physical with the 49ers before this giant move becomes official.

This trade, combined with the Anderson trade two weeks before the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, suggests there could be significant movement as teams jockey for ways to improve their rosters or sell off talent to upgrade their future draft capital.

