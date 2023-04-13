Drake Bell From Drake And Josh Missing And ‘Endangered’ In Daytona Beach

updated

Drake Bell — yes, that Drake Bell — has gone missing in Daytona Beach and police are concerned.

The former Nickelodeon actor and mega star on the hit show Drake and Josh was last seen around a local high school late Wednesday, and “is considered missing and endangered” according to a Facebook post from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986.

He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m.

He is considered missing and endangered.

If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us

Yes, it’s at least a bit suspicious when you first see it. Drake Bell in Daytona? Missing? But yes, it’s in fact true — and evidently very serious.

The DBPD later posted that this was, in fact, a real post.

“For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace,” they said.

Bell, 36, was an absolute star in the mid-2000s for his role in Drake and Josh, but has faced several issues since the show ended.

From TMZ:

He just completed his probation over an attempted child endangerment case, in which he pled guilty. He allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct in a club where he was scheduled to perform with a girl under 18, with whom he allegedly had an online relationship.

He’s faced other accusations over the years, including a 2015 DUI arrest and alleged abuse by a woman who had a 5-year relationship with the actor.

Bell also filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

