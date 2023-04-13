Drake Bell From Drake And Josh Missing And ‘Endangered’ In Daytona Beach

Videos by OutKick

Drake Bell — yes, that Drake Bell — has gone missing in Daytona Beach and police are concerned.

The former Nickelodeon actor and mega star on the hit show Drake and Josh was last seen around a local high school late Wednesday, and “is considered missing and endangered” according to a Facebook post from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

** MISSING **

Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986.

He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m.

He is considered missing and endangered.

If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us

Drake Bell missing in Daytona

Yes, it’s at least a bit suspicious when you first see it. Drake Bell in Daytona? Missing? But yes, it’s in fact true — and evidently very serious.

The DBPD later posted that this was, in fact, a real post.

“For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace,” they said.

Bell, 36, was an absolute star in the mid-2000s for his role in Drake and Josh, but has faced several issues since the show ended.

From TMZ:

He just completed his probation over an attempted child endangerment case, in which he pled guilty. He allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct in a club where he was scheduled to perform with a girl under 18, with whom he allegedly had an online relationship.

He’s faced other accusations over the years, including a 2015 DUI arrest and alleged abuse by a woman who had a 5-year relationship with the actor.

Bell also filed for bankruptcy in 2014.