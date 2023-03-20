Amanda Bynes Placed Under Psychiatric Hold After Being Found Naked Roaming The Streets

Videos by OutKick

She was All That. Now she’s in an unfortunate spiral. Mid-2000s Nickelodeon child star Amanda Bynes was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday morning after suffering a mental breakdown.

Child Star Amanda Bynes’ Tragic Timeline

Bynes was roaming the streets of LA naked before she flagged down a driver and called 9-1-1. She told the driver she had been suffering from a mental breakdown.

Stints of mental illness have troubled the child star since 2010.

According to TMZ, Bynes was placed under psychiatric hold and is expected to be held at a mental facility for several days before release.

Per Los Angeles County’s 5150 legal hold, a citizen “experiencing a mental health crisis is to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization when evaluated to a danger to others, or to himself or herself, or gravely disabled.”

The 36-year-old Bynes — once viewed as a marquee star of the children’s television network — has been on a sad streak of headlines due to her battles with bipolar disorder and mental illness.

On Twitter, Bynes previously referenced sexual and mental abuse from her father as the root of her strange behavior. She quickly became a Nickelodeon star in the sketch comedy show “All That” (1996–2000). Bynes starred in its spin-off series “The Amanda Show” (1999–2002).

Bynes also acted in several Hollywood films, such as “Big Fat Liar” (2002), “She’s All That” (2006) and “Hairspray” (2007).

Bynes’ parents received conservatorship over her in August 2013, which lasted until March 2022.

Nickelodeon Child Stars Encounter Trouble

Nickelodeon’s track record of child stars from the 2000s has seen tragic cases of mentally unhealthy behavior.

While many of them went on to pursue further roles in movies and television, early Nickelodeon stars like Bynes, Drake Bell, Matthew Underwood and Jennette McCurdy have all been in the spotlight for either their post-television breakdowns or regarding trauma they endured during their time on Nickelodeon programming.

Bell was a recurring star on Bynes’ The Amanda Show and co-starred in the hit teen comedy “Drake & Josh.” He was charged with driving under the influence in 2010 and 2015. In 2021, Bell was arrested for sexually assaulting a girl 16 years his minor. The two first dated in 2017. Social media messages between the two

Underwood was a cast member on the Nickelodeon dramedy “Zoey 101.” In 2012, Underwood was arrested for carrying pot and engaging with a minor in his bedroom.

McCurdy — former star of “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat” — released the best-selling memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” where the former Nickelodeon actress detailed abusive behavior from being part of the network. She also highlighted popular network showrunner Dan Schneider. McCurdy recounted Schneider getting pushback for writing uncomfortable scenes for his young talent and volatile style as a producer.

Schneider’s contract with Nickelodeon ended in 2018 after an internal investigation by the network discovered misconduct by Schneider. He created both “All That” and “The Amanda Show.” Schneider also produced “iCarly,” “Zoey 101” and “Sam & Cat.”

