Donna D’Errico Celebrates Her Birthday By Sharing Her ‘Cake’ In A ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit

Donna D’Errico put an exclamation point on her birthday month with a Baywatch inspired look for her 55th birthday. She grabbed her red one-piece red swimsuit, her blonde hair, a Baywatch T-shirt, then made her way out into thigh deep water.

Donna dropped the top of her one-piece and strategically pulled up her t-shirt up for a revealing look at her “cake.” She went from sharing half of her birthday suit in the first days of March to capping it off as only she can.

Actress / Model Donna D’Errico attends the 5th Annual Babes For Boobs (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

What a month of content it was for Donna. Every week she had something new in store for her more than 1.7 million followers.

We’re talking about something for National Barbie Day, for St. Patrick’s Day, and for everything else in between. Including plenty of energy for the occasional haters who have too much time on their hands.

Earlier this week Donna got the birthday festivities off on the right foot with a see-through white swimsuit. She captioned that look, “Here’s me squatting again in a bathing suit.”

“It’s so fun doing this thing called whatever I want. I love you guys so much. Thank you all for being so kind. Have a gorgeous day.”

Donna said of Thursday’s efforts, “Posting some cake on my birthday because I said I would, because I feel like it, and because why not.”

“Have fun today everyone. I certainly will! I love you all!”

Donna D’Errico Is All Gas No Brakes

As if wearing bikinis and making millions – as the title of her OnlyFans link reads – isn’t a big enough middle finger to everyone saying she’s passed her prime, firing off content for an entire month as she turns 55 should do it.

The former Playboy model isn’t in her 20s anymore, but she’s much different than what your grandmother looked like in her 50s.

Is it good genes? Has she found the fountain of youth? Was there something in the water on the set of Baywatch? Whatever it is there’s a reason she’s still has plenty left in the tank.

Happy birthday Donna. May the content roll on for years to come.