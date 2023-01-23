Donald Trump Wins Senior Club Championship, Takes Jab At Joe Biden Afterwards

Donald Trump announced that he won the senior club championship at one of his golf courses, Trump International, and in the process, took a not-so-subtle jab at President Joe Biden.

It goes without saying that the former President was the odds-on-favorite to win the senior club championship. That’s typically how these things work when the person involved owns the golf course and was the previous leader of the United States.

Nevertheless, Trump was excited about his victory.

He shared the news of his win on Truth Social.

“A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the best courses in the Country, in Palm Beach County, Florida,” Trump said.

“Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher,” Trump said. “You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!”

The former President took part in a LIV Golf pro-am in 2022. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Trump mentioning his physical fitness is an obvious shot at Biden and his lack thereof. The President previously promised to release the results of his annual physical exam, but unsurprisingly, those results have not been made public.