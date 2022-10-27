Donald Trump Tees Off At LIV Event And Then On Joe Biden

Donald Trump is playing in the LIV Pro-Am today at his course in Doral, and the former President doesn’t seem to have lost his fastball over the past few years.

After teeing off to start the morning, Trump, wearing his signature red MAGA hat, white collard shirt and black pants, picked up his tee, looked at the crowd and gave us a little Open Mic night.

“Do you think Biden could do that?” he asked. “I don’t think so. I don’t think so.”

Former President Trump teeing off in the LIV Golf Pro-Am today at his course in Doral



Good stuff! Simple, to the point, funny, and, frankly, probably very true.

Let’s be honest here … no matter your political affiliation, I think we can all agree on the fact that Trump would SMOKE Joe Biden on the golf course, yes?

I don’t know where that tee shot went, but I heard a lot of “good ball” right after, which I usually get about one or twice a round when I play.

Could they have just been sucking up to the former President as his shot sliced into the forest? Sure. But it looked pretty good from here.

Donald Trump tees off at the LIV Pro-Am with Brooks Koepka and takes a shot at Joe Biden. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Anyway, Trump is off and running at today’s Pro-Am, and appears to be handling his own course quite nicely.

He even took time to point out that LIV, which plays its final event of the year this weekend in Doral, is doing great and has “unlimited money.”

That should play well with the fine folks on Twitter!

Reporter asks what Trump thinks of LIV.



