Liberals Lose Their Minds After Donald Trump Tops Golf Digest’s List Of Presidential Golfers

Donald Trump plays quite a bit of golf and owns golf courses all over the world. You probably remember hearing a lot about his golf outings during his presidency. It was often portrayed as if he was the very first United States President to ever swing a golf club.

Some people still aren’t over the fact that Trump plays – and reportedly very well – based on reaction to a recent Golf Digest post mentioning the former President.

The golf publication recently shared a very simple graphic ranking presidential golfers by their handicaps. Donald Trump topped the list with a handicap of 2.8.

For whatever it’s worth, after doing 15 seconds worth of digging of my own on the USGA Golf Handicap Index site, I found a Donald Trump listed in both New York and New Jersey. Both Trump’s boasted a 2.5 handicap index with the last rounds posted to both of the accounts coming in June of 2021.

The flaw of the USGA handicap system is that golfers can post any score they want, any time they want. It forces golfers to be honest, just as the sport itself does.

With that in mind, you can’t believe one single number on Golf Digest’s rankings. If you haven’t noticed, politicians of every party tend to lie on occasion. If they lie to Americans they’re certainly capable of shaving strokes off of their golf scores. Also, what golfer or country club is going to tell a President he’s cheating and needs to post a legitimate score into the handicap system?

Joe Biden can’t ride a bike and gets lost by himself on stage, but I’m supposed to believe he’s a 6.7 handicap, apparently. There may have been a day when Trump was a near-scratch golfer, but I find it hard to believe he’s a 2.8 handicap at 76 years old.

While it’s completely normal to question every Presidential handicap listed, liberals still suffering from Trump syndrome had ridiculous reactions to Golf Digest’s rankings:

He’s a known cheater yet you still posted this lol https://t.co/yFlXBB7vMB — Sam Jackson (@notsamLjackson) September 27, 2022

If that lying fat idiot is 2.8 I’m Frank Sinatra https://t.co/mVIC6e6dHQ — Matt Cleary (@JournoMatCleary) September 26, 2022

This list is phonier than Velveeta on SPAM. https://t.co/NdPnyLG47d — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) September 26, 2022

Enabling a lying much? You’re a joke of a publication. https://t.co/I9mXENcCbd — Andy Levangie 🇺🇦 (@AndyLevang) September 25, 2022

You want me to believe the guy at the top! No way! He has lied about everything else! That is Fake News! https://t.co/ZkVUPY9tFl — Tim Grant (@tagrant13) September 26, 2022

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris