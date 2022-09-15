Donald Trump Held A Meeting At A Golf Course, Media Wants You To Be Surprised And Upset About It

Donald Trump was sighted at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia earlier this week. The former President was reportedly holding a meeting about hosting an LIV Golf event in May of 2023. While holding a business meeting at a golf course you own doesn’t sound like a newsworthy story, the media sure wants it to be.

The Independent wrote ‘Trump’s mystery golf course meet was about hosting controversial Saudi-funded tournament.’ The Washington Examiner’s story was even more TMZ-esque. Their story declares, ‘Trump to a tee: Reason revealed for mystery visit to Virginia golf course.’

Newsweek’s ‘Donald Trump Leads Group Around Golf Course During Mysterious D.C. Visit’ story may be the best title of them all. That’s certainly one way to write about a man driving a golf cart around a golf course he owns.

“Photos show numerous individuals riding on four separate golf carts, though only Trump and his son, Eric, have been confirmed to be present,” Nick Mordowanec of Newsweek wrote. “Photos also show the group huddled up in conversation on the green of one hole, no golf clubs in sight.”

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell was even able to acquire video of the former President driving a golf cart. It’s truly riveting content.

Former Pres. Trump at his Virginia golf property today but not appearing to play as he moved about with a large group. This video was shot at considerable distance. pic.twitter.com/AVwjl32kWp — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 12, 2022

According to The Insider, the Trump Organization signed a contract last year to host three LIV Golf events. The first of the three came in July at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey, which Trump attended. Trump Doral in Florida will host the season’s final LIV tournament in October. That event boasts a 50-million-dollar purse, the richest in the sport’s history. The third event will reportedly take place next May in Virginia.

LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule has not been finalized at this point, but at least one Trump-hosted event next year would be no surprise.

Donald Trump is not the President of the United States anymore. Holding a meeting at a golf course he owns about business is a non-story.

Those upset by this meeting or drawing up conspiracy theories about it should spend less time on Twitter and go outside.

