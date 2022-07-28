Donald Trump Tees Off In The LIV Golf Pro-Am At Bedminster

Donald Trump seemed to like his opening tee-shot in the LIV Golf pro-am on Thursday morning in New Jersey. The former President quickly picked up his tee, and even got a round of applause from Bryson DeChambeau looking on.

This week’s LIV Golf event, the second one being held in the U.S., is taking place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Trump is playing with former World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, his son Eric Trump, and DeChambeau in the pro-am.

Trump took a few nonchalant practice swings before finding the center of the clubface with his opening tee shot. The quick tee grab is a tell-all sign that Trump liked the tee shot.

Donald Trump tees off at the LIV Golf pro-am pic.twitter.com/1Buzj40Psp — Tom Kershaw (@trlkershaw) July 28, 2022

Clay Travis, Charles Barkley, and Caitlyn Jenner are other notable names playing in the pro-am at Bedminster on Thursday.

Trump was one of the many noteworthy people in attendance at Wednesday night’s LIV Golf ‘Welcome Party’ at Gotham Hall.

Nelly, Dustin Johnson and wife Paulina Gretzky, Darryl Strawberry, and others were spotted at the pre-tournament party along with Travis and his pro-am playing partner, Brooks Koepka.