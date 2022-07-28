President Donald Trump, Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky, Nelly, Caitlyn Jenner, Brooks Koepka, Among Star-Studded Attendees At NYC LIV Golf Event

LIV Golf introduced itself to the Big Apple in a big way Wednesday evening.

Celebrities, golfers, and even the country’s 45th Commander-in-Chief, Donald Trump, were on hand at New York’s Bedminster at Gotham Hall, for LIV’s official “Welcome Party.” NYC’s most star-studded party was thrown in celebration of the LIV Pro-Am event being held today at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Amongst those appearing for a night of socializing, drinks, and music alongside Trump were:  Caitlyn Jenner, rapper Nelly, golfer Dustin Johnson and his wife, Paulina Gretzky, former Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry and plenty others.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky
Dustin Johnson and wife Paulina Gretzky arrive to the Welcome Party for the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Gotham Hall. (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images).
Donald Trump
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive to the Welcome Party (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images).
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner poses ahead of LIV’s Welcome Party (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images).

LIV’s pre Pro-Am bash included OutKick founder Clay Travis and Brooks Koepka, who will be  paired alongside one another for today’s Pro-Am. Travis took a moment last night to capture President Trump and wife Melania taking in a performance from rapper Nelly.

Travis, Trump and Nelly were just a handful of the big names enjoying their time inside of Gotham Hall.

Darryl Strawberry and Brooks Koepka
Darryl Strawberry and Brooks Koepka (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images).
Donald Trump and Greg Norman
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images).
DJ Jaymie Perez
DJ Jaymie Perez (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images).
LIV Golf
Event space is seen prior to the start of the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational  (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images).
Brooks Koepka
Pat Perez and his wife Ashley Perez with Brooks Koepka dance to Nelly (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images).

Today’s Pro-Am is scheduled to get under way just after 10 am EST. President Trump is slated to tee off in the early group alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson. Koepka and Travis are expected to tee off roughly 45 minutes later.

David Feherty
David Feherty, takes in the LIV party (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images).
Nelly
Nelly performs during the welcome party (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images).
Bryson DeChambeau
Golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey(Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images).
Caitlyn Jenner and Donald Trump
Caitlyn Jenner shakes hands with former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images).
Lady Liberty
Attendees are seen dressed in iconic New York City costumes during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images).

The winner of this week’s tournament (which begins Friday) will likely continue the party. Whomever claims victory from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster will walk away with $4 million from the LIV’s $25 million tournament purse.

 

