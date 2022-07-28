President Donald Trump, Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky, Nelly, Caitlyn Jenner, Brooks Koepka, Among Star-Studded Attendees At NYC LIV Golf Event

LIV Golf introduced itself to the Big Apple in a big way Wednesday evening.

Celebrities, golfers, and even the country’s 45th Commander-in-Chief, Donald Trump, were on hand at New York’s Bedminster at Gotham Hall, for LIV’s official “Welcome Party.” NYC’s most star-studded party was thrown in celebration of the LIV Pro-Am event being held today at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Amongst those appearing for a night of socializing, drinks, and music alongside Trump were: Caitlyn Jenner, rapper Nelly, golfer Dustin Johnson and his wife, Paulina Gretzky, former Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry and plenty others.

LIV’s pre Pro-Am bash included OutKick founder Clay Travis and Brooks Koepka, who will be paired alongside one another for today’s Pro-Am. Travis took a moment last night to capture President Trump and wife Melania taking in a performance from rapper Nelly.

President Trump and Nelly tonight in NYC at LIV event. pic.twitter.com/PRVSGqmiEc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 28, 2022

Travis, Trump and Nelly were just a handful of the big names enjoying their time inside of Gotham Hall.

Today’s Pro-Am is scheduled to get under way just after 10 am EST. President Trump is slated to tee off in the early group alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson. Koepka and Travis are expected to tee off roughly 45 minutes later.

The winner of this week’s tournament (which begins Friday) will likely continue the party. Whomever claims victory from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster will walk away with $4 million from the LIV’s $25 million tournament purse.

