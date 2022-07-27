Former President Donald Trump, Charles Barkley And More Scheduled To Appear At LIV’s Pro-Am Event

What does LIV have over the rest of golf besides absurd payouts to its players? Answer: Donald J. Trump.

Former President Trump, TNT-NBA analyst Charles Barkley, New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner are scheduled to appear at Thursday’s Bedminster LIV Pro-Am event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher is also expected to appear ahead of LIV’s first round.

Donald Trump to play with Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau in LIV Golf pro-am https://t.co/VWdbluM5qy pic.twitter.com/i7pTJwHmnv — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2022

Compounding the discourse within golf surrounding LIV’s Saudi funds was the league’s willingness to host multiple events at Trump-owned golf courses.

No. 45 will be teeing off alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson as part of the event’s first group early Thursday (10 a.m., EST).

Charles Barkley’s name has been floating around LIV all week, having met with LIV chief Greg Norman for a potential media role. Though his role is still in negotiations, Barkley admitted that a deal would have to get done soon this week if any are to be green-lit by his camp.

“I’m not gonna keep TNT in limbo,” Barkley shared during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

“I don’t think it’s fair to them. They’ve gotten plenty of play out of me coming to play out there Thursday. I’m not just gonna be no show pony. Don’t be wasting my time. I’m not gonna waste y’all time. When I leave New Jersey Thursday night, when I leave the golf course, if I don’t have an offer, it’s over.”

