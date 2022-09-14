LIV Golf Team Championship Finale Includes $50 Million Purse, Unique Format

If you needed any more proof that LIV Golf has huge plans for the team aspect of the competition, teams in the season-ending team championship will compete for $50 million. Teams will battle for what is the richest purse in golf history at Trump Doral in Miami from Oct. 27-30.

Twelve four-man teams will tee it up in the season finale with $16 million going to the first-place team. The top four seeds in the bracket will be given a bye into the quarterfinals while the eight remaining teams will play qualifying rounds.

LIV Golf Team Championship Explained

How seeding will unfold is still being determined, however, LIV Golf has thrown out the idea of having a closest-to-the-pin shootout to determine where each team falls in the bracket.

“The Team Series Championship will be played over four days as a match-play head-to-head knock-out playoff, with the winning Team crowned as the ‘Team Series Champion,'” LIV Golf’s rules and regulations state, which were released on Monday as part of its antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

“Each team will be ranked and seeded one (1) through twelve (12) for competition in the Team Series Championship based on a shootout undertaken immediately following the Player Draft preceding the Team Series Championship, with each Team Captain having one (1) shot to hit toward a target in a ‘nearest the pin’-style shootout.”

After these details were released, LIV Golf has said that details of the team championship are still being finalized.

LIV Golf Team Championship Playing Format

Match play will be a playing format in the team championship finale.

There will be two individual match play matches and one pairs match with each match being worth one point. Ties will not be accepted as captains of the two teams will pick two players to break the tie via sudden death playoff.

There will be a total of 12 exemptions to players to tee it up in the team championship. The following 24 players will be the leading players in the individual season rankings. The final 12 spots will be given to the highest ranked players in the Official World Golf Rankings as of Oct. 17.

Earning a spot in the team championship is an automatic payday for players.

The second-place team will split $10 million, third gets $8 million and fourth will earn $4 million. Teams that finish fifth through eighth will win $2 million each, and teams that are ninth through 12th (last place) get $1 million each.