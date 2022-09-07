Judge In Patrick Reed Lawsuit A ‘Stickler For Rules,’ May Not Bode Well For LIV Golfer

Patrick Reed’s $750 defamation lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel seems like an uphill battle for the LIV golfer. Now, things are getting even more difficult for the former Masters’ champ. Federal judge Alfred H. Bennett has been appointed to oversee the legal battle.

Not only is Bennett an avid golfer, but he’s also a “stickler for the rules” according to justice Randy Wilson. He even carries a copy of the Rules of Golf in his bag with him.

“He’s an absolute stickler for the rules,” Wilson, who has played golf with Bennett many times, told Golf Magazine. “He counts every stroke and putts out everything.”

Bennett certainly knows who Reed is and is likely well-aware of the many accusations of him cheating on the golf course. While Bennett will not let any personal feelings about Reed or cheating allegations interfere with the lawsuit, the jokes practically write themselves here.

Patrick Reed’s Illustrious Past

The word ‘cheating’ has been associated with Reed’s name since his college golf days.

Reed was reportedly kicked off of Georgia’s team after allegedly cheating during a qualifying round. His teammates caught him allegedly playing a ball that wasn’t his and reported it to the coaching staff.

Later that same semester, $400, a watch, and a Scotty Cameron putter were allegedly stolen from the team’s facility. The very next day, Reed allegedly showed up at the facility with a wad of cash and said he won it off of a professor the day before.

Then you have the allegations of him bending the rules while on the PGA Tour.

During the third round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge, Reed was caught improving his lie in a waste bunker. The PGA Tour issued Reed a two-stroke penalty after the incident.

Two years later, on his way to winning the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Reed was given free relief after claiming his ball was embedded in the rough. He picked up his ball and marked the landing spot before a playing partner or official could actually confirm if it was embedded.

Reed wasn’t given a penalty, given the fact he didn’t technically break any rules. But given his history, it wasn’t the best of looks.

Reed’s lawsuit claims that Chamblee and the Golf Channel have coordinated with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan to deliver negative coverage on both Reed and pro golfers that defected to the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series. He is alleging defamation and demanding $750 million in damages.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris