Patrick Reed Hits Brandel Chamblee, Golf Channel With $750M Defamation Lawsuit

Pro golfer Patrick Reed filed a lawsuit against golf analyst Brandel Chamblee and the Golf Channel, alleging defamation and demanding $750 million in damages.
The litigation was filed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas Houston Division on Tuesday, as relayed by Golf Week.
Reed’s lawsuit claims that Chamblee and the Golf Channel have coordinated with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan to deliver negative coverage on both Reed and pro golfers that defected to the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Monahan has previously dug into the moral dilemma that playing for Greg Norman’s league backed by Saudi funds poses to the game of golf.
Reed’s legal team stated in the litigation that the harmful rhetoric from the Golf Channel and the PGA Tour has led to harassment and questions about Reed’s character.
Reed’s court documents, relayed by USA Today, claim that both Golf Channel and the PGA Tour “have conspired as joint tortfeasors for and with the PGA Tour, it’s (sic) executives and it’s Commissioner Jay Monahan, to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr. Reed, misreporting information with falsity and/or reckless disregard for the truth … purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting Mr. Reed since he was 23 years old to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him … ”
The former Masters champ previously clashed with Chamblee over commentary suggesting Reed cheated at the Hero World Challenge in 2019.
