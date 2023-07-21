Domonique Foxworth Shares Tweet Accusing ESPN Colleague Adrian Wojnarowski Of Being Fake Journalist

Videos by OutKick

Domonique Foxworth is best known for his bootlicking coverage of Lamar Jackson and his aggressive criticism of the white quarterbacks the industry considers better than Jackson.

Foxworth said he roots for Josh Allen to fail. He compared Joe Burrow to an XFL quarterback. In addition, Foxworth recently asked the media to cover Jackson “carefully,” for reasons unknown.

But this week, Foxworth left behind the QB hysteria and shared tweets about his colleague, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Former ESPN host Dan Le Batard spent the week swiping Wojnarowski for leaving behind his journalistic credibility for a career of source-simping.

Le Batard accused Wojnarowski of being a mouthpiece for the Portland Trail Blazers:

“Thank you for bringing up Woj,” Le Batard said Monday regarding Damian Lillard trade talks. “The Heat know that he is just agenda-based schilling and bought and paid for by Portland. Like it is embarrassing that Woj is telling people it might be weeks or months on Lillard. And this is the Heat’s position, there are no calls going back and forth. The offer is [Tyler] Herro and Herro’s the best one you’re gonna get from anybody. He’s better than [Tyrese] Maxey. He’s the best you’re gonna get. You’re boxed in. Lillard wants to be with us. This is the offer.”

Le Batard tweeted out clips of his criticism of Wojnarowski, to which Foxworth shared on his social media profile:

ESPN considers Wojnarowski one of its leading reporters, its top reporter for the NBA. ESPN pays Wojnarowski around $10 million a year for his reporting.

So, it would seem ESPN wouldn’t appreciate an employee sharing tweets belittling Wojnarowski’s journalistic credibility.

But to be sure, we asked ESPN. Unfortunately, PR rep Josh Krulewitz did not respond to a request for comment.

What does Wojnarowski think of Foxworth’s tweets about him? We asked him over email:

Adrian, I hope all is well. I am reaching out to see if you have a comment on your colleague Domonique Foxworth retweeting tweets of people saying you sold out and are no longer a journalist. To me, it seems unprofessional for him to share these tweets about a co-worker.

Wojnarowski did not respond. However, Foxworth took down his retweets shortly after we contacted Wojnarowski.

Translation: Woj is not happy and Foxworth heard about it.

And he should have. Sharing and liking negative tweets about co-workers is unprofessional, inappropriate, and should be unacceptable in the workplace.

If employees can’t handle their emotions enough to not use a public platform to criticize a colleague, they ought not have a public platform.

Yet doing so has become commonplace at ESPN.

Earlier this year, Mark Jones shared a tweet calling Stephen A. Smith a “coon.” Jones shared tweets suggesting J.J. Redick is a racist. Sarah Spain liked a tweet belittling Sam Ponder as a “bigot.” Nicole Briscoe liked several tweets criticizing Sage Steele.

ESPN lost its locker room to fragile, emotionally inconsistent brats.

Now, questioning Wojnarowski’s journalistic credibility is fair. After all, he emailed Senator Josh Hawley a “f–k you” for inquiring about the NBA’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

However, Le Batard isn’t the one who should question Wojnarowski. Le Batard was an acclaimed journalist, a talented journalist. But he is not anymore. He doesn’t write anymore. And nothing about his current form echoes journalism.

Recently, Le Batard criticized the UFC for not punishing Dana White for slapping his wife. Meanwhile, Le Batard employs Howard Bryant, whom police arrested for choking and beating his wife.

Last month, Le Batard claimed FS1 employs Craig Carton despite being a felon because he’s a white man. He says FS1 would never employ a black felon. He must have forgotten to fact-check. Correction: FS1 also employs Michael Vickk, a black convicted felon.

Anyway, Le Batard is now questioning others’ journalistic credibility. And Foxworth is sharing the tweets, besmirching his own colleague.

It’s unclear what Wojnarowski did to irk Foxworth. Remember, Wojnarowski covers the NBA. So, it’s not like he told the truth about Lamar Jackson’s injury history, often the point of contention with Foxworth.