Domestic Violence Case Dropped Against Undefeated Boxer Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis‘ polarizing reputation away from the boxing ring saw a bit of a win Monday after a domestic assault claim was dropped by his baby’s mother.

Davis, 28, faced a streak of criticism after allegedly slapping the woman during an altercation in December of 2022. Audio released from the woman’s 9-1-1 call from Dec. 27 heightened the backlash against Davis after the woman was heard yelling “he’s going to kill me” during the call.

“I need help, please!” she pleaded. “I’m trying to go home. I have my baby in the car, and he attacked me in front of the kid. And, now he’s messing up my tires! … Please, help me! He’s going to kill me!”

Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Broward County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Gervonta Davis, though the woman later changed her tune and walked back allegations of domestic assault by the boxer. Prosecutors officially opted to not charge Davis on Monday.

Police detailed that the woman suffered a wound inside her mouth from the “closed-fisted slap.”

Gervonta Davis: Great Boxer, Terrible At Following The Law

Several run-ins with the law centered around battery have marred Davis’ reputation as boxing’s biggest name.

Aside from the harrowing Dec. 2022 call, Davis has been caught on video forcefully handling a woman and nearly went to trial for a 2017 misdemeanor second-degree assault charge.

Without the controversies, Gervonta Davis is deserving of all his hype in boxing. With a 27-KO tally, the undefeated (29-0) boxer holds a unique brute force over the rest. Longtime challenger Ryan Garcia mostly recently suffered a seventh-round knockout against Davis. Garcia absorbed a vicious liver shot by Davis and went down with a knee.

Davis’ name trended once again over the weekend after Devin Haney’s contested win over Vasiliy Lomachenko. Calls for Haney versus Davis are sure to intensify but Tank looks head and shoulders better than all possible competitors.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 22: Gervonta Davis in the green and purple trunks reacts after defeating Ryan Garcia in the black trunks by knockout in the seventh round during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

