Devin Haney Livens Up Weigh-in By Shoving Opponent Across Stage

The weigh-in ahead of the upcoming bout between undisputed lightweight champ Devin Haney and challenger Vasiliy Lomachenko could be as exciting as the fight itself.

The two are set to square off on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but there were fireworks the day before at the weigh-in.

During the staredown, Haney could be seen jawing at his Ukrainian opponent. Then, out of nowhere, he gave him a hard push to the chest.

CHAOS! DEVIN HANEY JUST LAUNCHED LOMACHENKO ACROSS THE STAGE!#HaneyLoma | SAT | https://t.co/5NUYllW4TG pic.twitter.com/MTbprXmP0p — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 19, 2023

Definitely not something that would fall under the umbrella of “good sportsmanship.”

Plus, it was pretty bush-league for Haney to push Lomachenko.

That said, he probably just sold a few extra PPVs.

I mean, you can’t have shenanigans going on like that ahead of every fight. It would lose its impact if every weigh-in featured something like this.

However, if people aren’t exactly queuing up to buy a lightweight title-bout, maybe something like this changes their minds. Perhaps a promoter gets in one of the fighters’ ears and says. “hey, would you mind helping us all out a little here?”

There hasn’t been an explanation for the push (although I’m sticking with my PPV theory), but in the lead-up to the fight, Haney accused Lomachenko of fighting dirty.

“If he wants to make it a dirty fight, we have answers for that,” Haney said.

