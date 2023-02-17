BKFC Fighter Goes Viral With Revealing Weigh-In Outfit

Videos by OutKick

Charisa Sigala showed up to the weigh-in for BFKC KnuckleMania 3 in style.

Jayme Hinshaw and Sigala will trade blows in the ring later Friday night, and as we all know, getting attention is very important in the fight game.

Everyone needs a little bit of an edge in order to draw eyes, sell PPV and make some paper. Well, Sigala didn’t disappoint.

The OnlyFans star showed up to the weigh-in hardly wearing anything at all. As expected, she immediately went viral ahead of her fight against Hinshaw.

Charisa Sigala is embracing a popular trend.

Sigala is hardly the first female fighter to use a little sex appeal in order to gin up interest ahead of a fight. In fact, she’s not even close to the first.

Elle Brooke and Ebanie Bridges are both in the OnlyFans and fight games, and both have crushed it like absolute pros.

Bridges especially had laid out the template.

Ebanie Bridges and Elle Brooke have both used sex appeal to generate attention in the fight game. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Now, seeing the attention Brooke and Bridges have received recently, Charisa Sigala has decided to get in on the action.

Don’t hate the player. Hate the game. Fighting is all about the hustle inside and outside the ring, and clearly, Sigala has plenty of swagger.

Now, the question is what will she look like after she throws some punches against Jayme Hinshaw. Bare knuckle fighting is absolutely brutal. It’s a great way to get your face rearranged. Paige VanZant has dabbled, and I think we can all agree it hasn’t gone well.

Charisa Sigala during the BKFC KnuckleMania 3 Friday. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

We’ll have to see how it all shakes out Friday night at KnuckleMania 3. Charisa Sigala will definitely look to keep the momentum rolling.