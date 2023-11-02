Dolphins Will Rise To The Occasion Against Chiefs In Germany Sunday

Videos by OutKick

These lucky Germans get one of the three best games of the NFL Week 9 slate. Set your alarm clocks early Sunday. The AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins (6-2) face the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

People are reluctantly backing the Chiefs as short favorites, which makes sense. Since 2018 (Patrick Mahomes‘ 1st season as KC’s starting QB), Kansas City is 9-5 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) as -3 favorites or less. Five of those games have been in the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes calls out instructions vs. the Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

But this isn’t a postseason game and the Chiefs are NOT treating this like a playoff game. This leads me to my 1st pro-Miami factor vs. KC, which is how each handled the travel situation. The Dolphins flew to Germany Monday afternoon. While the Chiefs are waiting until after practice Thursday.

Mike McDaniel's first words to the media in Germany…



"I'm bigger in person, you're right." 😂 (via @DanielOyefusi) pic.twitter.com/YrePs5h5Ca — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2023

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel’s idea about sending his team to Germany early is to use this as a team bonding experience. He is encouraging his players to sightsee and “cement some memories”. When asked about the travel plans, McDaniel had this to say:

There’s some science stuff that I won’t bore you. Don’t call me on that because I can’t – it was like back from May or April when we made this decision, so I can’t really remember the science. Courtesy of ThePhinsInsider.com

This obviously has nothing to do with the football breakdown of this matchup but I love McDaniel’s attitude. McDaniel and his staff made the decision months in advance after careful consideration of the situation.

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9

Odds courtesy of PointsBet.

Betting odds for the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 as of Thursday, November 2nd at 1 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs are going about this Germany travel all wrong. It’s tough criticizing KC head coach Andy Reid who is a sure-fire Hall of Famer. Yet, Reid isn’t infallible. Before Mahomes, this dude was one of the worst coaches in the NFL at managing the clock.

Two other good NFL head coaches have made this same mistake earlier this season. Both the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans traveled to London late in the week in their games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

The Jaguars played a London game in Week 4 then upset the Bills 25-20 the following week. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had his team travel out early for their game against the Titans and won 24-16 as -5.5 favorites in Week 6.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey enters Hard Rock Stadium in Miami prior to a game against the New England Patriots. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Also, this is the healthiest version of the Dolphins we’ve seen all year. Miami All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey made his season debut in Week 8 and picked off New England Patriots QB Mac Jones. The Dolphins could have two returning starters in their secondary.

With that in mind, Kansas City’s WR corp is subpar. Miami defensive Vic Fangio can use Ramsey or CB Xavien Howard to defend Chiefs All-Pro TE Travis Kelce. If the Dolphins take away Kelce, KC’s offense will struggle Sunday.

Furthermore, the Chiefs haven’t played an offense as sick as Miami’s. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards per game and QB Rating. Miami averages the most yards per rush in the league and KC’s defense is 26th in yards per rush allowed.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill celebrate after a TD vs. the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Plus, this is a quasi-revenge game for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill who is the most dangerous weapon in football. Hill won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs before they sent him to South Beach. Miami WR Jaylen Waddle has been banged-up but had his best game of the year last week vs. the Patriots.

Finally, I just have a hunch McDaniel is going to put together an awesome game-plan for the Dolphins. Everyone is saying they cannot beat a good team and this game is much bigger for Miami than Kansas City.

My prediction: Dolphins 30, Chiefs 20

Bet 1.1 units (u) on the Miami Dolphins +2 (-110) over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 (1u = $10).

Bet slip for the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, courtesy of PointsBet.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.