Jalen Ramsey Shares Video Of Incredibly Fast Recovery Ahead Of Dolphins Debut

Jalen Ramsey will make his Miami Dolphins debut Sunday afternoon — months ahead of his originally scheduled return.

The six-time Pro Bowl player underwent surgery July 28 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The Dolphins hoped to have him back in December, just in time for a playoff push. But Ramsey is way ahead of schedule, and he’ll take the field just 94 days after going under the knife.

The 29-year-old cornerback shared video of his remarkable recovery Sunday on X.

“God’s plan is the best plan!” Ramsey wrote. “Thank you Jesus Christ! I’m back.”

94 Days Since Injury: FIN5 Debut! God’s plan is the best plan! Thank you Jesus Christ! I’m back 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/WiU2hKoKoS — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 29, 2023

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams early this offseason, so his July injury was a punch in the gut for Miami fans. The early return, though, is a pleasant surprise.

A three-time All-Pro, Ramsey is widely regarded as one of the best corners in the game. He has 452 career tackles and 19 career interceptions.

Just 94 days after tearing his meniscus, Jalen Ramsey will make his Dolphins debut Sunday. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

And the Dolphins could sure use his help. While Miami’s explosive offense makes all the headlines, the defense has left something to be desired. The Dolphins’ D is allowing 26.7 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

And with DBs Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard also battling injury, Ramsey’s absence has certainly been felt. Particularly in the Phins’ Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 5-2 Dolphins host the struggling New England Patriots on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. If Ramsey really is is fully healthy, it might be a long day for Mac Jones.

