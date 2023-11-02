Marquez Valdes-Scantling Says Traveling To Germany For Game Against Dolphins ‘Sucks’ But Is Thankful For Soft Toilet Paper

Videos by OutKick

Most people on planet Earth would be excited about an all-expenses-paid business trip to Germany, but Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling isn’t like most people.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Frankfurt. Many have questioned why one of the biggest matchups of the NFL regular season is being played outside of the United States, and Valdes-Scantling has made it clear he’s among those critics.

The South Florida product isn’t a fan of flying across the Atlantic for a ‘home’ game.

“Yeah, it sucks,” Valdes-Scantling told CBS. “I mean, obviously it sucks that we have to travel nine hours for a home game when Arrowhead is right down the street. But obviously we do have other fans that are all over the world, not just in the United States. So it gives them the opportunity to see some of their favorite players play.”

In a ‘NFL players are just like us’ moment, the wide receiver was worked up over the fact he had to find someone to watch his dogs. His complaint did not come across well, to put it mildly.

“But it does suck for the players to have to be away from their families, or (I’ve) got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days,” he explained. “Things that we’ve got to take into account. But past that, it is what it is.”

The sheer horror for Valdes-Scantling, who is in the middle of a three-year $30 million contract, having to find someone to keep his dogs for a couple of days. Hopefully he found someone at a reasonable price and his worries don’t affect his ability to catch a football.

While Valdes-Scantling is clearly choosing to be miserable during his time in Germany, he’ll at least have a familiar friend in his bathroom in the form of Charmin toilet paper.

“Charmin’s getting me right for my trip over to Germany,” Marquez Valdes-Scantling said. “Just keeping my routine the same with their Ultra Soft Smooth Tear toilet paper. Going over to a different part of the world that you’ve never seen before, you just never know what to expect.”

I’ve never been to Germany, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that it does use toilet paper over there. You can never be too safe though.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris or email him at mark.harris@outkick.com.