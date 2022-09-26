Dolphins Fans Give Bills Fan A Prison-Yard Stomping During Ugly Parking Lot Fight

Brawling NFL fans ARE BACK.

While it was a shockingly quiet week for fans in the stands around the NFL, it was anything but quiet outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon after the 3-0 Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins fans were recorded beating up at least two Bills Mafia members in an ugly incident that also showed a shirtless guy savagely kicking the Bills fan who was being assaulted by a guy wearing a Tua jersey.

As expected, NFL stadiums have been stomping grounds early in 2022. Two weeks ago during a highly charged Saints-Falcons game, an Atlanta fan was demolished in a prison-yard stomping. And it’s not just men that are fighting this season. During the preseason, a biggun’ Tampa Bay fan unloaded some haymakers during a brawl with some lady.

America is mad and they’re taking it out at football games.