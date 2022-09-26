Dolphins Fans Give Bills Fan A Prison-Yard Stomping During Ugly Parking Lot Fight

Brawling NFL fans ARE BACK.
While it was a shockingly quiet week for fans in the stands around the NFL, it was anything but quiet outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon after the 3-0 Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills.
Dolphins fans were recorded beating up at least two Bills Mafia members in an ugly incident that also showed a shirtless guy savagely kicking the Bills fan who was being assaulted by a guy wearing a Tua jersey.
As expected, NFL stadiums have been stomping grounds early in 2022. Two weeks ago during a highly charged Saints-Falcons game, an Atlanta fan was demolished in a prison-yard stomping. And it’s not just men that are fighting this season. During the preseason, a biggun’ Tampa Bay fan unloaded some haymakers during a brawl with some lady.
America is mad and they’re taking it out at football games.
Here we go 🤦♂️| #ONLYinDade pic.twitter.com/iJjp5urCO1
— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 26, 2022
One CommentLeave a Reply
Utterly pathetic. Prosecute to the fullest extent of the law and put them in jail. Actions have consequences. I’d love to see Desantis step in here and do what the prosecutors will not. Time to build more prisons. More jail time is needed in this country. Prosecute, prosecute, prosecute. Build tent cities and feed them bologna sandwiches for the entirety.