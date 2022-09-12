Saints Fans Treat Falcons Fans To A Prison-Yard Stomping During NFL’s First Regular Season Fan Fight

The 2022 NFL fan fight league is off to a fast start.

Fists were flying Sunday in Atlanta where Saints fans came bursting out of the regular-season fan fight gates and treated Falcons fans to an old-fashioned prison yard beat down on their home turf.

There are multiple angles to take with this fight starting with the incredible camera work out of Matt Hancock, some random fan who had his phone turned sideways and got a bird’s eye view as Saints fan unloaded one of the greatest combination of punches ever seen in NFL fan fight history.

Let’s go to the tape and then stick around for analysis:

There’s no question No. 32, Tyrann Mathieu fan, has some boxing training on his resume. Stop and appreciate that flurry of punches. Those of you who’ve been around the NFL fan-fight world over the years understand this is rare. Was the first punch a cheap shot? You make the call. I didn’t expect to see a CeeDee Lamb Cowboys fan keeping the peace at a Saints-Falcons game. Seahawks fan also makes his presence felt. You never know when a Cowboys fan and Seahawks fan will team up to play stadium cops. And credit the old dude in the white beard for stepping in to save Falcons fan from a further beating.

Welcome to the 2022 NFL season. Hope you’re fully prepared for more fan fights than any season in Internet history. America is pissed off and cellphones are at the ready to record the action.