Dolly Parton Just Released A Rock Album Featuring Everybody Because She Is The GOAT

Dolly Parton is the GOAT, no doubt about it.

Legit – she absolutely rocks, so why not have her release a rock album?

Well, that’s exactly what the 77-year-old (how is Dolly Parton SEVENTY SEVEN YEARS OLD?!) did yesterday when she released her brand new rock album, conveniently called ‘Rockstar.’

Admittedly scared about how it would be received by going out of her stereotypical country genre, Parton said she went all in on making it be the best that it could be.

If there was ever any doubt (and there shouldn’t be) about how well respected and received the music legend is, just look at who agreed to come onboard with this album.

ELTON JOHN

PAUL MCCARTNEY

RINGO STARR

JOAN JETT

STEVE PERRY

STING

DEBBIE HARRY

JOHN FOGERTY

STEVIE NICKS

PINK

PETER FRAMPTON



The album also features covers of “Purple Rain,” “Stairway to Heaven,” and “Freebird.”

Let’s Go Dolly!

DOLLY TALKS CANCEL CULTURE



In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter about her new album, Parton was asked about her thoughts on cancel culture and also the backlash she got for releasing a song with Kid Rock on this new album.

“Just like I did a song with Kid Rock on this album. Of course I did that before the controversy that he had, but somebody was talking to me the other day, “How could you do this [song] with Kid?” I said, “Hey, just because I love you don’t mean I don’t love Kid Rock. Just because I love Kid Rock don’t mean I don’t love you.” I don’t condemn or criticize. I just accept and love,” the 10-time Grammy Award winner said.

And as far as the cancel culture in general? Dolly says try to forgive and give people another chance, unless it’s proven they did something wrong.

“I think that’s terrible. We all make mistakes. We don’t all get caught at it. But also when somebody makes a mistake, it depends on who they are. That’s what God is there for. Now, I happen to believe in God; I’m a faith-based person, so therefore I am able to see it like that. A lot of people don’t, but even still, everybody deserves a second chance. You deserve to be innocent until you’re proven guilty. Even when you’re proven guilty, if God can forgive you, so can I. If God can forgive you, we all should forgive one another..”

“Rockstar” is available now everywhere you stream music as well as buy albums and more.

Parton herself even admits that it was a difficult challenge to move away from country in this, but she said she’s grateful and excited for how it turned out.

And if you don’t know by now – what Dolly says, goes.

So go listen to her new album!