Dolly Parton Announces New Album That Will Feature Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, And Other Famous Artists

Dolly Parton can do what Dolly Parton wants.

The iconic country singer has dedicated her life to making music to fill our hearts and souls – and of course bring a little bit of the party with it.

And now she’s bringing the rock.

The 76-year-old icon announced that her upcoming rock album will actually be full of covers of some of rock’s greatest songs… and she’s bringing along some big name artists.

Fans will be able to see Parton team up with Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Cher, Steven Tyler, Brandi Carlile, Steve Perry, and P!nk.

Dolly Parton will be teaming up with music’s best for her upcoming album. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

PARTON IS RELEASING A ROCK COVERS ALBUM

During an appearance yesterday on The View, she also mentioned that she’s hoping to get Mick Jagger and Elton John on one of the cover songs. Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page is also on her wish list.

I mean, woah. To be able to get all these iconic artists together would be pretty surreal.

Dolly’s upcoming “Rock Star” album is expected to be out later this year. It comes just one year after she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (finally!). She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

Honestly, if someone doesn’t like Dolly Parton I would be very skeptical about them. She straight up brings it every whenever she performers or makes a public appearance. Plus, she’s getting up there in age and we need to cherish music legends while we still can. So needless to say, I am all about this upcoming covers album featuring music’s best.

Just a few weeks ago Dolly cohosted Miley Cyrus’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” on NBC. The two performed various skits as well as songs leading up to the ball drop.