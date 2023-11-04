Dolly Parton Rejects Cancel Culture, Opts For Boob Jokes In Lieu Of Talking Politics

Videos by OutKick

They don’t make ‘em like Dolly Parton anymore.

Yes, we could be referring to her signature voice, which remains pure and joyful into her 70s. Or it might be a pithy play on her Jessica Rabbit-style figure, part of her enduring brand.

In 2023, it means Parton refuses to alienate anyone in her fan base. Republican. Democrat. Independent. Furry.

Even better? She won’t play the media’s game and get political.

Not gonna happen.

And it’s not for a lack of opportunity. The media routinely tries to push Parton into a partisan catfight. She sees the bait and refuses to take it.

“I don’t do politics. I’m an entertainer… When I’m out there if all else fails, I just do a boob joke.”

She’s so afraid of taking a political stance she even might turn down the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“I got offered the freedom award from the Trump administration and I couldn’t accept it because my husband [Carl Dean] was ill.” She continued, “Then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID, so now I feel like if I take it [from President Joe Biden] I’ll be doing politics. So, I’m not sure.” Now, she’s defying Cancel Culture pressure with her latest collaboration. Her new album, “Rockstar,” drops Nov. 17. It’s the country superstar’s take on a whole new genre including songs featuring Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie, Nicks, Ringo Starr and Sting.

She also sang a duet with a singer literally named “Rock” as part of the project.

Kid Rock, that is.

Their song, “Either Or,” came together before the Michigan native’s incendiary stand against Bud Light for hiring trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson. Kid Rock famously shot up cases of Bud Light to show his disdain for the PR blunder.

Parton heard the whispers about him following that recording session. It might have been easier to cut ties with the singer or at least send out a PR-written statement condemning his actions.

Not Dolly Parton.

“I had [recorded] that before [the Bud Light matter], but I’d have probably still done it, because he is a gifted guy, and that song was about a bad boy; it was about a boy that was cheating and mistreating her,” Parton said. “But like I say, I love everybody. I don’t criticize, I don’t condone nor condemn. I just accept them. But anyhow, just because I love you don’t mean I don’t love Kid Rock in that God way.” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Dolly Parton performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

She won’t cancel anyone. Her faith won’t let her. She explained more about refusing the woke mob’s favorite tactic in the same interview.

“…everybody deserves a second chance. You deserve to be innocent until you’re proven guilty. Even when you’re proven guilty, if God can forgive you, so can I. If God can forgive you, we all should forgive one another.”

Stars can do or say what they please. Many follow the flock, attempting to regurgitate approved talking points or opinions they think will align with their peers. Others actively take part in Cancel Culture, hoping they’ll be spared one day when their sins resurface on social media.

Parton blazes her own trail, something even more difficult in modern times. It’s rare and refreshing, another reason she remains one of a kind.