Dodgers Will Honor L.A. Legend Kobe Bryant For Lakers Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers crunched the numbers … turns out Angelenos don’t like anti-Catholic, drag-racing nuns and prefer celebrating Kobe Bryant — a smart realization.

On Sept. 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers will honor the legendary ‘Black Mamba,’ Kobe Bryant, as part of this year’s Lakers Night.

The legendary Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The celebration at Chavez Ravine, scheduled for an already impressive matchup as the Atlanta Braves come to town, will feature finely made black-and-gold, snake-skin print jerseys that feature an “8” on the front with a “24” on the back.

Dodgers Holding Incredible Kobe Bryant Jersey Giveaway Sept. 1

The jersey is a feast for the eyes. A work of art fit for the true King of the NBA.

The Dodgers are giving away this exclusive Kobe Bryant jersey for Lakers Night on September 1st 👀 pic.twitter.com/gb9EeisxHm — MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 24, 2023

Over three years since Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash, the city of LA rages on in its honoring of the all-time NBA legend.

Lakers Night will be a perfect union of die-hard LA baseball and basketball fans. Surely it’ll be an emotional night for the Los Angeles faithful.

The Dodgers have held Lakers Nights in the past, usually aligned for 8/24. Unfortunately, the Dodgers will be on the road Aug. 24 to take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Kobe’s impact on the city lives strong to this day.

R.I.P. Kobe Bryant billboard in Los Angeles (June 28, 2020 – two days after Kobe’s death)

Murals of Kobe’s face and Gigi Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter that also died, cover LA city buildings and his famed sky-blue 8 jersey or the classic purple-and-gold 24 jersey remain pieces of everyday wear for Angelenos.

The Lakers champ won five rings with the organization and quickly became the face of L.A. basketball in the new millennia.

Paired with the ‘Zen Master’ Phil Jackson, Kobe Bryant played basketball with an elevated elegance that dazzled new generations of basketball fans. His clutch gene often appeared supernatural.

The selfless but ball-dominant Mamba finished fourth all-time in NBA scoring (5,640 points).

Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)